23 times Jaboukie Young-White, the new ‘Daily Show’ correspondent, was the funniest person on Twitter.

The latest 'Daily Show' hire Jaboukie Young-White made his debut last night as a Senior Youth Correspondent.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?list=PLZQfnFyelTBOQ15kmHSgEbdjzLMWzZpL7&time_continue=1&v=_7i04G7moYI

Though a new face to television viewers, if you've been online in the past few years, you've no doubt seen his tweets. At only 24, the comedian is a prolific writer who's produced some of the most memorable, original Twitter content imaginable. Sure he's done two late night sets and now appears on an iconic television program - but more importantly, he's made us laugh for free on the Internet. Acquaint yourself with Jaboukie now before he becomes The Next Big Thing.

1.

i just saw a video on here of a lesbian couple proposing to each at the same time, unplanned. the gays have now won marriage. heterosexuality is illegal in all 50 states — jaboukie young-white (@jaboukie) February 14, 2018

2.