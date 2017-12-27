11 people share the strangest things they've walked in on someone doing. Lock your doors.

Even when you knock first, you never know what you might find on the other side of a door. People on Reddit shared the strangest, most unexpected things they've ever walked in on people doing, and yikes. Doors have locks for a reason, people!!!!! Use them.
Here are the 11 strangest examples:
1. frystofer:
Caught a former friend and his sister having sex on their couch. They had a basement living room with an outside door, we were going to play dance dance revolution, I was bringing my pad over. I texted him, he responded, he knew I was on my way over and it was only a five minute drive. So, not only did he bang his sister, he also had piss poor planning ability.
2. UberToonces:
3. EverythingWasSound:
I walked in to a bathroom in elementary where there was a dude about 3 feet from the urinal. As I walked in he slowly moved up next to it. He didn't stop peeing the whole time.
4. 12welf:
I had a roommate once who was sheltered. Sheltered as in she went to a school run by nuns before she came to university.
By the second week of uni she started getting out of her shell (started to realise she didn't need to do much to get boys). It was fun but also annoying because at night I could hear her having whisper fone sex while she thought I was asleep. This was the old days way before tinder or smart phones, so there was no photos. Only her whispering voice and her dirty discriptive words.
Anyway One day she was in our room, and I walked in on her with a digital camera...my digital camera...taking photos of herself with a cylindrical perfume bottle half inside her.
It was also my perfume bottle. It later became known as eau de puss, spray.
5. CatchingRays:
When my son was 5 years, old I gave him a bunch of coins to put in his bank. After a while I went to check on him. He was sitting naked on the floor showering his junk with the coins. ???????
6. ELTepes:
Two drunk friends were trying to get their genital piercings unstuck from each other. They asked for help, I declined.
7. s3ans3an:
Friend had an audio entertainment system in his bedroom at his parents house, but could not get the Sky box to work. It seemed to turn off other equipment or you got sound but no picture, so he called the engineer out.
The engineer turns up and begins fixing the problem, turns out some cabling was incorrect. As he’s fixing the problem he begins testing some other bits like the Stereo and DVD player to make sure he’s found the issue. His parents come home and curiously wander in to see how it’s all going. My friend is now standing there with the engineer, and his parents - when the DVD player flicks on to reveal a women with a cage gag in her Mouth surrounded by men pissing and wanking into it (turns out he had left a porno in the dvd and it had continued playing from where it was left off)
Everyone looks and gasps. The sky man realised the error and frantically starts clicking buttons and remotes and pulling cables to get it off, but the surround sound kicks in and starts pumping out this weird porno at 100 decibels. The parents are just standing there in shock. Eventually the engineer just pulls the plug out the wall while my friend Just stands there wishing the ground would open up and swallow him. Everything goes quiet as the system shuts off and the engineer apologies for the error.
My friend looks at his mum and all she says is “well iv never seen anything like that” and wanders off down stairs.
8. h3tty:
9. SkylerdSword:
I went to take a piss in a mall's guy's room. There were two guys, fully clothed, laying on the grimey floor playing chess with a full size chess set. They had to have been there for a while it was pretty far into the game.
10. Bigboy_nicelegs:
One morning, I woke up about an hour before my alarm was set to go off because I needed to Pee. My oldest brother was taking a shower so I had to go outside to pee. It was about 5:30am when I stepped outside to relieve myself when I seen my step-dad jerking off in his bedroom with the curtains open. He doesnt see me but what gets interesting is that he begins to motion and signal to the window facing the neighbors house, I look over to who he’s talking to and its my neighbor showing him her boobs. This asshole was currently with my mother and having an affair with the neighbor who was married and hd 3 kids. 1 of which we found out belonged to my stepdad.