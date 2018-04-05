15 Enormous Hairdos From The 1960’s

People have always been dedicated to their appearance, and perhaps nothing exemplifies that better than 1960’s hairstyles. Whether it was called the “beehive,” the “bouffant,” or just the “oh my god what the hell is that?”, fashionable hairdos of the time had one thing in common: they were gigantic, often larger than the woman’s actual head.
We have Jackie Kennedy to thank for popularizing big hair in the United States–her bouffant was similar to big ‘do’s common in Swingin’ 60’s London, (a.k.a. the Era of Austin Powers.) Following the First Lady’s example, women around the country headed to the salon and asked for hair that reached for the heavens. Or, sometimes, they would style their hair themselves. Often it would take an entire day’s work!
That’s dedication.
Here are 15 gigantic hairdos from the 1960’s. Looking at them, I have so many questions. Were they comfortable? How long did it take to get like that? Are ANY of these wigs? I mean, some would HAVE to be.
1. She had enough left over for a mullet.
2. If she becomes a Buckingham Palace Guard, she won’t need to buy the hat.
3. That can’t be aerodynamic.
4. The “Horseshoe”
5. It’s nice to know that wherever you are, you have a pillow.
6. The “Wave” (as demonstrated by a young Dolly Parton!)
7. The “Marie Antoinette”
8. “Sorry, kiddo. Didn’t have time to make you a birthday cake. You know why.”
9. She was elected prom queen because of her ability to hide 60 flasks in her hair.
10. In another month her face will disappear completely.
11. She didn’t get what she wanted for Christmas. (A neck brace.)
12. Ready for a night of dancing and ducking through doorways.
13. With enough lacquer, these two can play football without a helmet.
14. The “Limbo Game Ruiner”
15. And finally, we have proof aliens exist.
h/t: Dangerous Minds
