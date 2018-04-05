15 Enormous Hairdos From The 1960’s

People have always been dedicated to their appearance, and perhaps nothing exemplifies that better than 1960’s hairstyles. Whether it was called the “beehive,” the “bouffant,” or just the “oh my god what the hell is that?”, fashionable hairdos of the time had one thing in common: they were gigantic, often larger than the woman’s actual head.

We have Jackie Kennedy to thank for popularizing big hair in the United States–her bouffant was similar to big ‘do’s common in Swingin’ 60’s London, (a.k.a. the Era of Austin Powers.) Following the First Lady’s example, women around the country headed to the salon and asked for hair that reached for the heavens. Or, sometimes, they would style their hair themselves. Often it would take an entire day’s work!

That’s dedication.

Here are 15 gigantic hairdos from the 1960’s. Looking at them, I have so many questions. Were they comfortable? How long did it take to get like that? Are ANY of these wigs? I mean, some would HAVE to be.

1. She had enough left over for a mullet.

2. If she becomes a Buckingham Palace Guard, she won’t need to buy the hat.