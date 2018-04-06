15 Of The Worst Real Estate Agent Photos Ever

I’ve never been a real estate agent. But I’d imagine one of the hardest parts of the gig is selling a house that still has the previous owner’s stuff in it–especially when that owner’s sense of style is, to put it charitably, questionable. It’s gotta be tough convincing a prospective buyer to picture themselves in a home covered in nude clown wallpaper or “Crime Scene: Do Not Cross” tape.

Today we’ve got a selection of photos taken by real estate agents that were intended to showcase a home, but fell short. Far short. By the end you’ll be amazed anyone ever sold a house at all.

1. Which wine pairs best with taking a dump?

2. The dining room is great, if you don’t mind the memorial to a clown who was murdered.

3. A good realtor can spin a flaw into a feature. Even demon possession.

4. She comes with the house. Non-negotiable.