911 dispatchers reveal the dumbest calls they've ever gotten.

Too many to count. If I had to pick a favorite I’d have to choose the time a concerned citizen called in an animal stuck in a tree. That animal...was a bird.

Caller calls for an ambulance, female patient, difficulty breathing. Ambulance arrives on scene and starts screaming for the fire department. Turns out the lady was having difficulty breathing from all the smoke in the burning house. Caller never thought to mention it.

A lady ran over herself with her own car. She called to let us know she was okay.

This was fall of 2012. Hope she’s uh, still doing okay.