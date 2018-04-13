15 Adults Who Turned Coloring Books Into NSFW Masterpieces

Has your sense of humor ever been described as “inappropriate”? I know mine has. And to me, there’s nothing better than comedy that takes something that’s supposed to be innocent and transforms it into something warped and messed up. What South Park does, basically.

If you’ve got a sick sense of humor like me, well, this article is for you!

It turns out there’s a whole subreddit called Coloring Book Corruptions, where people transform innocent-looking coloring books into hilariously depraved scenes. Below we’ve got the funniest corrupted coloring books that will make you see your favorite characters from children’s entertainment in a whole new way.

Don’t feel bad if you find yourself laughing. There’s nothing (too) wrong with you!

1. Hey, some of us were curious about this aspect of The Little Mermaid.

2. Slasher the Pooh

3. Riley, Meet Cersei

4. “S” Is For “Satan”