Advertising

Adam Ellis is an author, illustrator and podcaster. He currently lives in NYC with his two cats and the ghost of a dead child, at least that's what he claims. And Twitter is actually pretty convinced.

Ellis spooked the internet yesterday with this viral Tweet-thread about his current living situation:

So, my apartment is currently being haunted by the ghost of a dead child and he's trying to kill me. (thread) — ˗ˏˋ ᴀᴅᴀᴍ ᴇʟʟɪs ˊˎ˗‏ (@moby_dickhead) August 7, 2017

He started appearing in dreams, but I think he's crossed over into the real world now. — ˗ˏˋ ᴀᴅᴀᴍ ᴇʟʟɪs ˊˎ˗‏ (@moby_dickhead) August 7, 2017

Advertising

The first time I saw him, I was experiencing sleep paralysis and saw a child sitting in the green rocking chair at the foot of my bed. — ˗ˏˋ ᴀᴅᴀᴍ ᴇʟʟɪs ˊˎ˗‏ (@moby_dickhead) August 7, 2017

He had a huge misshapen head that was dented on one side. I did my best to draw it: pic.twitter.com/AJizlw7qXe — ˗ˏˋ ᴀᴅᴀᴍ ᴇʟʟɪs ˊˎ˗‏ (@moby_dickhead) August 7, 2017

(This is where being an artist comes in handy!)

For a while he just stared at me, but then he got out of the chair and started shambling toward the bed. — ˗ˏˋ ᴀᴅᴀᴍ ᴇʟʟɪs ˊˎ˗‏ (@moby_dickhead) August 7, 2017

I couldn't move because I was paralyzed. (I have sleep paralysis fairly often. It sucks.) — ˗ˏˋ ᴀᴅᴀᴍ ᴇʟʟɪs ˊˎ˗‏ (@moby_dickhead) August 7, 2017

Advertising

Right before he reached my bed, I woke up screaming. — ˗ˏˋ ᴀᴅᴀᴍ ᴇʟʟɪs ˊˎ˗‏ (@moby_dickhead) August 7, 2017

I had another dream a few nights later, where I was in a library and a girl came up to me and said, "You've seen Dear David, haven't you?" — ˗ˏˋ ᴀᴅᴀᴍ ᴇʟʟɪs ˊˎ˗‏ (@moby_dickhead) August 7, 2017

I was like, "Who?" And she said, "Dear David. You saw him." — ˗ˏˋ ᴀᴅᴀᴍ ᴇʟʟɪs ˊˎ˗‏ (@moby_dickhead) August 7, 2017

She continued, "He's dead. He only appears at midnight, and you can ask him two questions if you said 'Dear David' first." — ˗ˏˋ ᴀᴅᴀᴍ ᴇʟʟɪs ˊˎ˗‏ (@moby_dickhead) August 7, 2017

Advertising

Then she added, "But never try to ask him a third question, or he'll kill you." — ˗ˏˋ ᴀᴅᴀᴍ ᴇʟʟɪs ˊˎ˗‏ (@moby_dickhead) August 7, 2017

Okay, I'm a pretty cynical person. But this is creepy AF. And there's more...

Then, David came back in another dream. Same situation—I was in bed, and he was sitting in the rocking chair near the window, staring at me. — ˗ˏˋ ᴀᴅᴀᴍ ᴇʟʟɪs ˊˎ˗‏ (@moby_dickhead) August 7, 2017

In the dream, I say, "Dear David, how did you die?" He mumbles, "An accident in a store." — ˗ˏˋ ᴀᴅᴀᴍ ᴇʟʟɪs ˊˎ˗‏ (@moby_dickhead) August 7, 2017

I say, "Dear David, what happened in the store?" He groans, "A shelf was pushed on my head." — ˗ˏˋ ᴀᴅᴀᴍ ᴇʟʟɪs ˊˎ˗‏ (@moby_dickhead) August 7, 2017

Advertising

I'm frozen with fear. I ask, "Who pushed the shelf?" David doesn't answer. — ˗ˏˋ ᴀᴅᴀᴍ ᴇʟʟɪs ˊˎ˗‏ (@moby_dickhead) August 7, 2017

I realize that I've asked a third question, which I'm not supposed to do. At that point, I wake up, absolutely terrified. — ˗ˏˋ ᴀᴅᴀᴍ ᴇʟʟɪs ˊˎ˗‏ (@moby_dickhead) August 7, 2017

Being haunted is really bad for your sleep schedule, apparently!

The next couple days I google deaths in the city, but can't find anything about a kid named David dying in a store. — ˗ˏˋ ᴀᴅᴀᴍ ᴇʟʟɪs ˊˎ˗‏ (@moby_dickhead) August 7, 2017

I even try different names—Daniel, Dylan, Devon. Nothing. A few weeks go by without incident. — ˗ˏˋ ᴀᴅᴀᴍ ᴇʟʟɪs ˊˎ˗‏ (@moby_dickhead) August 7, 2017

Advertising

Sort of randomly, the apartment above mine is vacated, and I have the opportunity to move into it. It's a larger apartment, so I'm thrilled. — ˗ˏˋ ᴀᴅᴀᴍ ᴇʟʟɪs ˊˎ˗‏ (@moby_dickhead) August 7, 2017

Another month or two goes by, and I sort of forget about Dear David. I think he lost track of me because I moved upstairs. — ˗ˏˋ ᴀᴅᴀᴍ ᴇʟʟɪs ˊˎ˗‏ (@moby_dickhead) August 7, 2017

Spoiler: Dear David did not, in fact, lose track of him.

But lately, something strange is happening. — ˗ˏˋ ᴀᴅᴀᴍ ᴇʟʟɪs ˊˎ˗‏ (@moby_dickhead) August 7, 2017

For the past 4 nights, my cats gather at the front door at exactly midnight & just stare at it, almost like something is on the other side. pic.twitter.com/Y8nnVLv6b4 — ˗ˏˋ ᴀᴅᴀᴍ ᴇʟʟɪs ˊˎ˗‏ (@moby_dickhead) August 7, 2017

Advertising

Woah.

Last night I got a weird feeling and looked out the peephole, and I'm dead certain I saw movement on the other side. — ˗ˏˋ ᴀᴅᴀᴍ ᴇʟʟɪs ˊˎ˗‏ (@moby_dickhead) August 7, 2017

When I opened the door and turned on the hall light, nothing was there, but my cats seemed unnerved. Bushy tails, etc. — ˗ˏˋ ᴀᴅᴀᴍ ᴇʟʟɪs ˊˎ˗‏ (@moby_dickhead) August 7, 2017

And that's where I am right now. Dear David found me, I think. I don't know what to do. I'll keep you updated. — ˗ˏˋ ᴀᴅᴀᴍ ᴇʟʟɪs ˊˎ˗‏ (@moby_dickhead) August 7, 2017

Full disclosure: I don't believe in ghosts. But apparently Twitter does. And people are seriously freaking out over this story:

Advertising

You didn't say "Dear David" before your third question, so maybe you've still got a chance! Something's followed me from home-to-home...lawd pic.twitter.com/a7fkjoRBK7 — Arianne Young (@ariannelyoung) August 7, 2017

People are scared!

I’m genuinely scared now for you, for the cats, for us. For everyone. I’m scared for everyone. — Saeed Jones (@theferocity) August 7, 2017

Some think this might have something to do with carbon monoxide?

This is scary AF, have you checked the carbon monoxide levels? I'm hoping that's it... — Candice Dayoan (@candicecd) August 7, 2017

Advertising

Yeah, I have a detector! I've also had sleep paralysis in different states/countries, so it's not just my apartment. — ˗ˏˋ ᴀᴅᴀᴍ ᴇʟʟɪs ˊˎ˗‏ (@moby_dickhead) August 7, 2017

hey just in case, you can call the fire department non-emergency number and they'll come check it with their tools. I'd hate for it to be CO — Dustin Hughes (@dustin_hughes) August 7, 2017

Others are offering advice on ghostbusting.

I would suggest putting salt at the edge of the door but you have cats. Maybe a horseshoe over the door & a blessing. Good luck. — Janan Amirah (@jananamirah) August 7, 2017

Also cleanse it with sage. You have no idea what energy was already present in that apartment when you moved in. — Ruhbeckuh (@RainyTuesday) August 7, 2017

Advertising

I don't know what's scarier: this ghost story. Or the fact that everyone seems to believe in ghosts.

Are ghosts real??????????????!!!!?!? BRB going to Costco to buy salt and sage in bulk.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.