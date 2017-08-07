Advertising

Adam Ellis is an author, illustrator and podcaster. He currently lives in NYC with his two cats and the ghost of a dead child, at least that's what he claims. And Twitter is actually pretty convinced.

Ellis spooked the internet yesterday with this viral Tweet-thread about his current living situation:

(This is where being an artist comes in handy!)

Okay, I'm a pretty cynical person. But this is creepy AF. And there's more...

Being haunted is really bad for your sleep schedule, apparently!

Spoiler: Dear David did not, in fact, lose track of him.

Woah.

Full disclosure: I don't believe in ghosts. But apparently Twitter does. And people are seriously freaking out over this story:

People are scared!

Some think this might have something to do with carbon monoxide?

Others are offering advice on ghostbusting.

I don't know what's scarier: this ghost story. Or the fact that everyone seems to believe in ghosts.

Are ghosts real??????????????!!!!?!? BRB going to Costco to buy salt and sage in bulk.

