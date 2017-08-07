Adam Ellis is an author, illustrator and podcaster. He currently lives in NYC with his two cats and the ghost of a dead child, at least that's what he claims. And Twitter is actually pretty convinced.
Ellis spooked the internet yesterday with this viral Tweet-thread about his current living situation:
(This is where being an artist comes in handy!)
Okay, I'm a pretty cynical person. But this is creepy AF. And there's more...
Being haunted is really bad for your sleep schedule, apparently!
Spoiler: Dear David did not, in fact, lose track of him.
Woah.
Full disclosure: I don't believe in ghosts. But apparently Twitter does. And people are seriously freaking out over this story:
People are scared!
Some think this might have something to do with carbon monoxide?
Others are offering advice on ghostbusting.
I don't know what's scarier: this ghost story. Or the fact that everyone seems to believe in ghosts.
Are ghosts real??????????????!!!!?!? BRB going to Costco to buy salt and sage in bulk.