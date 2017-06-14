Advertising

Artist Francois Dourlen's Instagram account is devoted to injecting your favorite fictional characters into real-life situations using nothing but a well placed image on an iPhone. The idea is simple enough, but Dourlen is masterful at combining the images seamlessly, and uses otherwise mundane objects and settings to put beloved cartoons in some hilarious situations.

:) #mario #football #corner #photodujour #photooftheday #sunday #francoisdourlen #instagram #instadaily #😀 A post shared by Les Photos De Francois (@francoisdourlen) on May 14, 2017 at 4:00am PDT

WEEKEND 😜🤘☀️☀️☀️☀️ A post shared by Les Photos De Francois (@francoisdourlen) on May 24, 2017 at 8:53am PDT

Ca cartoon et au lit !! :) A post shared by Les Photos De Francois (@francoisdourlen) on Jun 4, 2017 at 9:47am PDT

According to The Daily Mail, Francois Dourlen, a history teacher from Cherbourg, France, has been uploading his mash-ups online since 2014. The project started when he combined a picture of Napoleon with a picture from My Little Pony and shared it with his Facebook friends. The response was so positive that he started taking pictures of other characters, and hasn't stopped since.

#handspinner #cherbourg #😒 A post shared by Les Photos De Francois (@francoisdourlen) on May 30, 2017 at 2:58am PDT

Dourlen currently has over 130,000 followers on Instagram, where he uploads the bulk of his work.

#minions :) A post shared by Les Photos De Francois (@francoisdourlen) on May 10, 2017 at 3:04am PDT

#photodujour #photooftheday #photodefrancois #francoisdourlen #instadaily #dexter #tvshow #instagram @dextermorganfanpage A post shared by Les Photos De Francois (@francoisdourlen) on Mar 19, 2017 at 8:22am PDT

#sunday #macdonalds #dimanche #photodujour #photodefrancois #francoisdourlen #instagram #instadaily #🍔🍟 A post shared by Les Photos De Francois (@francoisdourlen) on Mar 5, 2017 at 2:58am PST

Dourlen also did a whole series of photos devoted to characters from The Simpsons:

#thesimpsons #flowers #marge #spring #hollidays #francoisdourlen #instagram #instadaily #photooftheday #photodujour #😜 A post shared by Les Photos De Francois (@francoisdourlen) on Apr 15, 2017 at 7:46am PDT

Sunday evening... :) A post shared by Les Photos De Francois (@francoisdourlen) on May 28, 2017 at 9:23am PDT

#trump #photodujour #photooftheday #instagram #instadaily #simpsons #duff :😂😂😂 A post shared by Les Photos De Francois (@francoisdourlen) on Jun 6, 2017 at 8:49am PDT

He also seems to be inspired by President Donald Trump.

#trump #usa #photooftheday #instadaily #instagood #election2016 #photodujour @realdonaldtrump A post shared by Les Photos De Francois (@francoisdourlen) on Nov 8, 2016 at 3:22am PST

#trump #photodujour #instadaily #instagram #photooftheday #macdonalds #😔 A post shared by Les Photos De Francois (@francoisdourlen) on Feb 19, 2017 at 3:49am PST

#trump @realdonaldtrump #iago #aladin #disney A post shared by Les Photos De Francois (@francoisdourlen) on May 22, 2017 at 7:58am PDT

And there is no shortage of Disney characters on his feed:

: #picoftheday #trump #photooftheday #😂 #photodujour A post shared by Les Photos De Francois (@francoisdourlen) on Jul 21, 2016 at 12:16am PDT

#instadaily #photodujour #photooftheday #disney #blancheneige A post shared by Les Photos De Francois (@francoisdourlen) on Nov 17, 2016 at 9:41am PST

#cold A post shared by Les Photos De Francois (@francoisdourlen) on May 12, 2017 at 8:18am PDT

#photooftheday #photodujour #disney #littlemermaid #copenhagen #😊 A post shared by Les Photos De Francois (@francoisdourlen) on Jan 13, 2017 at 9:00am PST

He also has created some extra hilarious videos in his unique medium.

#mario #mariobros #paris #toureiffel #videodujour #video #😂 A post shared by Les Photos De Francois (@francoisdourlen) on Jan 26, 2017 at 8:51am PST

Première collaboration vidéo avec canal + ! #batman #superman #videooftheday @cinemacanalplus A post shared by Les Photos De Francois (@francoisdourlen) on Jan 24, 2017 at 9:00am PST

#theturnsignals #lesclignotants #reinedesneiges #frozen #disney #videodujour #video @disneyfr @disneychannel A post shared by Les Photos De Francois (@francoisdourlen) on Jan 8, 2017 at 9:00am PST

#monday #lundi #video #videooftheday #thelionking #😂 A post shared by Les Photos De Francois (@francoisdourlen) on Jan 9, 2017 at 3:06am PST

"I had finally found a way to tell all the stupid things that I think the time and above all a way to show people what I have in the head," Dourlen told The Daily Mail in 2015. "I continue to take these photos as it amuses me."

It amuses us, too.

To see more of Francois Dourlen's pictures, click here.

