Artist Francois Dourlen's Instagram account is devoted to injecting your favorite fictional characters into real-life situations using nothing but a well placed image on an iPhone. The idea is simple enough, but Dourlen is masterful at combining the images seamlessly, and uses otherwise mundane objects and settings to put beloved cartoons in some hilarious situations.

Check it out.

:) #mario #football #corner #photodujour #photooftheday #sunday #francoisdourlen #instagram #instadaily #😀

A post shared by Les Photos De Francois (@francoisdourlen) on

WEEKEND 😜🤘☀️☀️☀️☀️

A post shared by Les Photos De Francois (@francoisdourlen) on

Ca cartoon et au lit !! :)

A post shared by Les Photos De Francois (@francoisdourlen) on

According to The Daily Mail, Francois Dourlen, a history teacher from Cherbourg, France, has been uploading his mash-ups online since 2014. The project started when he combined a picture of Napoleon with a picture from My Little Pony and shared it with his Facebook friends. The response was so positive that he started taking pictures of other characters, and hasn't stopped since.

#handspinner #cherbourg #😒

A post shared by Les Photos De Francois (@francoisdourlen) on

Dourlen currently has over 130,000 followers on Instagram, where he uploads the bulk of his work.

#minions :)

A post shared by Les Photos De Francois (@francoisdourlen) on

#photodujour #photooftheday #photodefrancois #francoisdourlen #instadaily #dexter #tvshow #instagram @dextermorganfanpage

A post shared by Les Photos De Francois (@francoisdourlen) on

#sunday #macdonalds #dimanche #photodujour #photodefrancois #francoisdourlen #instagram #instadaily #🍔🍟

A post shared by Les Photos De Francois (@francoisdourlen) on

Dourlen also did a whole series of photos devoted to characters from The Simpsons:

#thesimpsons #flowers #marge #spring #hollidays #francoisdourlen #instagram #instadaily #photooftheday #photodujour #😜

A post shared by Les Photos De Francois (@francoisdourlen) on

Sunday evening... :)

A post shared by Les Photos De Francois (@francoisdourlen) on

#trump #photodujour #photooftheday #instagram #instadaily #simpsons #duff :😂😂😂

A post shared by Les Photos De Francois (@francoisdourlen) on

He also seems to be inspired by President Donald Trump.

#trump #usa #photooftheday #instadaily #instagood #election2016 #photodujour @realdonaldtrump

A post shared by Les Photos De Francois (@francoisdourlen) on

#trump #photodujour #instadaily #instagram #photooftheday #macdonalds #😔

A post shared by Les Photos De Francois (@francoisdourlen) on

#trump @realdonaldtrump #iago #aladin #disney

A post shared by Les Photos De Francois (@francoisdourlen) on

And there is no shortage of Disney characters on his feed:

: #picoftheday #trump #photooftheday #😂 #photodujour

A post shared by Les Photos De Francois (@francoisdourlen) on

#instadaily #photodujour #photooftheday #disney #blancheneige

A post shared by Les Photos De Francois (@francoisdourlen) on

#cold

A post shared by Les Photos De Francois (@francoisdourlen) on

#photooftheday #photodujour #disney #littlemermaid #copenhagen #😊

A post shared by Les Photos De Francois (@francoisdourlen) on

He also has created some extra hilarious videos in his unique medium.

#mario #mariobros #paris #toureiffel #videodujour #video #😂

A post shared by Les Photos De Francois (@francoisdourlen) on

Première collaboration vidéo avec canal + ! #batman #superman #videooftheday @cinemacanalplus

A post shared by Les Photos De Francois (@francoisdourlen) on

#theturnsignals #lesclignotants #reinedesneiges #frozen #disney #videodujour #video @disneyfr @disneychannel

A post shared by Les Photos De Francois (@francoisdourlen) on

#monday #lundi #video #videooftheday #thelionking #😂

A post shared by Les Photos De Francois (@francoisdourlen) on

"I had finally found a way to tell all the stupid things that I think the time and above all a way to show people what I have in the head," Dourlen told The Daily Mail in 2015. "I continue to take these photos as it amuses me."

It amuses us, too.

To see more of Francois Dourlen's pictures, click here.

