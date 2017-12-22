The 'blinking white guy' from 2017's most iconic meme shocks everyone by existing IRL.

In the real world, many people spend their lives trying, and usually failing, to get famous. But on the internet it can happen randomly, in the blink of an eye. In the case of Drew Scanlon, that happened literally.

If you've been on the internet at least once in 2017, I'm sorry, and also, you're familiar with this gif.

Blinking white guy has come to signify being truly baffled and speechless while also throwing shade, in a world that increasingly calls for exactly that. And now Drew Scanlon, the real "white guy blinking," has become an internet celebrity, joining the ranks of famous memes past, like Side-Eye Chloe and the "ehrmagerd" girl. He appeared on Good Morning America yesterday. According to the segment, his gif has been viewed more than 226 million times. But it doesn't seem to have gotten to Scanlon's head. He comes across as a pretty normal guy, who one tweeter described as having a "quiet magnificence." While it's rad that the world is exposed to the quiet magnificence of @drewscanlon, this stuff always feels like parallel universe shit. pic.twitter.com/PniP4mni20 — Cal Skuthorpe (@buzz_clik) December 21, 2017 You can watch a clip from the segment here: Twitter is having a range of reactions to finally meeting the guy behind everyone's favorite meme. Some are impressed. Salute to the GIF gawd @DrewScanlon, "Blinking White Guy." 👍🏾 #gifoftheyear #meme pic.twitter.com/626r0l9TtL — Kimcoin© (@kimtv) December 21, 2017 Some are amused. dude i take it back 2017 is hilarious pic.twitter.com/JRUEk4ODVH — andi clare (@captaintrash) December 21, 2017 Some claim to have been ahead of the curve.

I was into @drewscanlon before he was a meme. https://t.co/oHwoCaiGha — Taconic (@TaconicST) December 21, 2017

Others are jealous of his job title.

I wish my job title in the future could be "blinking guy" — Aidan (@myname_isAidan) December 21, 2017

And this person had the best reaction: