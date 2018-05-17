'Brainstorm and Green Needle' is the new 'Laurel and Yanny' and our minds are exploding.

While everyone is still arguing about Laurel versus Yanny, another brain bender has presented itself. Twitter user @sirvinnyd posted a clip of a little figurine making a sound and posits that if you think "brainstorm," you'll hear "brainstorm," whereas if you think "green needle," you'll hear "green needle." Go ahead and give it a try.

if you think of the word “brainstorm” you hear the word brainstorm. if you think of the words “green needle” you hear green needle. pic.twitter.com/kNBfIINpgL — Vinny Skywalker (@sirvinnyd) May 17, 2018

Personally, no matter what I'm thinking I hear "brain needle" which is not a pleasant thought.

But people on Twitter are freaking out.

please get this away from me — keats (@keatonmiranda) May 17, 2018

Why did you just break my brain? — Bailey Rogers (@bjrogi) May 17, 2018