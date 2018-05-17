'Brainstorm and Green Needle' is the new 'Laurel and Yanny' and our minds are exploding.

Advertising
While everyone is still arguing about Laurel versus Yanny, another brain bender has presented itself. Twitter user @sirvinnyd posted a clip of a little figurine making a sound and posits that if you think "brainstorm," you'll hear "brainstorm," whereas if you think "green needle," you'll hear "green needle." Go ahead and give it a try.
Personally, no matter what I'm thinking I hear "brain needle" which is not a pleasant thought.
But people on Twitter are freaking out.
Also, it turns out I'm not the only one hearing "brain needle."
All these mind benders are breaking our brains. They are also tearing us apart. If you have any functioning brain left, what do you hear?
