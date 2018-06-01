10 ridiculous things students actually put on their college applications.

College applications are no laughing matter. These are the essays that will decide whether you get into a college or university of your choice, so ideally, they should be error-free and serious as a heart attack. Only that's not always the case. Over on Reddit, people who work in college admissions (and people who've applied to college) related the funniest things they'd ever seen on a college application. Enjoy!

"When I was young, my grandfather often took me hunting for peasants." He meant pheasants. To be fair, this was a Princeton application, so for all we know he might have also meant peasants.

One of my high school teachers used to read a newsletter that highlighted these type of things. My favorite one was this: For one the essays the application asked, “Ask yourself a question and then answer it.” The students response: “Do you play the tuba? No.” He got accepted.