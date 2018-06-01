10 ridiculous things students actually put on their college applications.

College applications are no laughing matter. These are the essays that will decide whether you get into a college or university of your choice, so ideally, they should be error-free and serious as a heart attack. Only that's not always the case. Over on Reddit, people who work in college admissions (and people who've applied to college) related the funniest things they'd ever seen on a college application. Enjoy!
1. Idislikekittens
"When I was young, my grandfather often took me hunting for peasants."
He meant pheasants.
To be fair, this was a Princeton application, so for all we know he might have also meant peasants.
2. Wakaranaiever12
One of my high school teachers used to read a newsletter that highlighted these type of things. My favorite one was this:
For one the essays the application asked, “Ask yourself a question and then answer it.”
The students response: “Do you play the tuba? No.”
He got accepted.
3. Dimgray
The worst CV I ever saw as part of an application to a graduate program was a barely-intelligible, un-formatted mess that included such bits of information as she likes to spend her free time reading and her favorite book is "fifty shade gray"
4. PMME_ur_lovely_boobs
When I applied to medical school, one of the application essays had a prompt that asked us what we would do if we did not get into medical school. I wrote that I would go to law school and become a lawyer specializing in prosecuting medical malpractice. I ended up getting an interview and had a good laugh about it with one of the interviewers. Did not get into that medical school.
5. Harddata
At a law school I was considering attending the admissions people told the story of a woman who had sent in a shoe with her application along with a note that said “now I have a foot in the door”
6. Stone4345
A applicant literally wrote something along the lines of please don't accept me I don't want to go to your school in the addendum section of our application because his parents forced him to apply.
Another time an applicant submitted a essay composed of Japanese characters that when put through google translate turned out to be a loosely translated version of cat in the hat.
7. Diemidnight
I once had an applicant come through who put that their preferred name was “The Turtle”. On their college application.
8. Rock_N_Rye
White water farting. He meant white water rafting.
9. InGordWeTrust
That they were a people person, because they had multiple personalities.
10. TheBerg18
I know a college admissions person and one time they told me that a student wrote down that they can “Distinguish bra cup sizes by a simple glance at a woman”.
They were not impressed