This ex-college student's prank has the internet crying with laughter, and his parents probably just crying.

So, it turns out that all you have to do to be in a college graduation is buy a cap and gown and have a piece of paper with your name on it. There, just saved you four (or possibly more) years. You won't get a diploma, or an education, but you'll be able to revel in the glory of the ceremony. It worked for comedian Jaron Myers, who never finished college, but walked during graduation at a college he never even attended.
He explained in a different tweet, "If you have a piece of paper with your name, they say your name. No questions asked."
Myers did a radio interview about his shenanigans, in which he detailed exactly how he pulled it off. Aspiring pretend graduates, here's what you do: buy a cap and gown from a college or university book store and then Photoshop yourself a "name card." That's pretty much it.
When they found out about his prank, the college wasn't even mad. "He had to sit for two hours for graduation, so I don't know who the real winner was here," someone joked.
Even among all the silliness, Myers had a somewhat serious message for folks who were angry at him for participating in a graduation ceremony.
He tweeted, "Also this whole thing has sparked so much talk of how I haven't worked as hard as those who actually graduated. And that's just not true. You can still be a passionately dedicated, hard working member of society, even if you didn't go to college or dropped out. Okay goodnight."
Most people just seemed to find it hilarious, though. The reaction on Twitter was huge, with the tweet getting over 55,000 retweets and almost 184,000 likes.
Of course, there were people who wondered why he'd even waste his time.
He did it for us, people! To make it laugh! And to make his mom proud. Which he probably didn't.
Congratulations, Jaron Myers!