This ex-college student's prank has the internet crying with laughter, and his parents probably just crying.

So, it turns out that all you have to do to be in a college graduation is buy a cap and gown and have a piece of paper with your name on it. There, just saved you four (or possibly more) years. You won't get a diploma, or an education, but you'll be able to revel in the glory of the ceremony. It worked for comedian Jaron Myers, who never finished college, but walked during graduation at a college he never even attended.

I dropped out of college 4 years ago but today I bought a cap and gown for $38 and snuck into the line of a college I have never been enrolled in



Hope my mom is proud pic.twitter.com/GI7hGY3lCG — Jaron Myers (@jaronmyers) May 18, 2018

He explained in a different tweet, "If you have a piece of paper with your name, they say your name. No questions asked."

If you have a piece of paper with your name, they say your name. No questions asked. pic.twitter.com/o7bI3uRcK5 — Jaron Myers (@jaronmyers) May 18, 2018

Myers did a radio interview about his shenanigans, in which he detailed exactly how he pulled it off. Aspiring pretend graduates, here's what you do: buy a cap and gown from a college or university book store and then Photoshop yourself a "name card." That's pretty much it.