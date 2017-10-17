People are sharing things they just realized they've been doing wrong forever.

How to properly remove food from an oven. I always thought the removable trays were to adjust height, not to pull food out too so you don't burn your forearms. I'm 30.....

Honestly, I spelled my name wrong for years, close to two decades.

My name is Micheal, not Michael, the usual common spelling. Since birth, my friends and family have always called me Mikey and/or Mike, and that was what I always wrote on forms.

Up until I was ~18, I had always just written down either of those two names, and when applying for jobs, I wrote down "Michael" because it was the common spelling of the name. I didn't want to double-check with one of my parents and admit that I didn't know how to spell my name, but it wasn't until a few years ago, when I got my actual birth certificate, that I realized I had been spelling it wrong on documents for years.

So my driver's license, my ID cards, my debit card, everything: it all says "Michael" and not "Micheal." My life has been a lie.

EDIT: Just to let you all know, since I'm getting a lot of replies... my name IS supposed to be spelled like that, "Micheal." I posted in another comment that I come from Irish ancestry, and that was the name of a distant relative, but my family just never told me the story behind it. It is spelled "Micheal" on my birth certificate and SS card, so it's my legal name, it was just an embarrassing glitch in the matrix of my life in which no one outright told me my name was spelled differently until I was older. I have confirmed it with my parents, who told me my name was spelled the Irish way on purpose, and not a typo, as many of you vindictive Redditors have suggested.