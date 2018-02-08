Donald Trump Jr. got rejected on Twitter for suggesting the worst possible Valentine's Day gift idea.

Donald Trump Jr., the President's son and future relationship consultant, posted a Valentine's Day tweet Wednesday pushing his family's merchandise for times "when roses just won't cut it."

Ethical considerations of the President's son actually advertising stuff for a company which his family owns (remember, the President's not supposed to profit off being the President), this isn't a great tweet.

The tweet shows a small stuffed teddy bear in a white robe (presumably from Mar-a-lago) astride a toy Trump jet, and wrote, "When roses just won't cut it... #ValentinesDay @TrumpStore http://TrumpStore.com." Is he suggesting you give the woman an actual jet? Or a model of of a Trump jet, which no one wants? And what's the lothario teddy bear's role in all of this?

People on Twitter did not think it was a good gift.

Friend: I gave my Mrs a Bear Trump

Me: A bare Trump you say?

Also Me: pic.twitter.com/qtkfwdICMk — Darren Beckett (@Darren_Beckett) February 7, 2018

for those of you looking to get divorced this Valentine's day — Michael Edge (@_Michael_Edge_) February 7, 2018