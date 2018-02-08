Donald Trump Jr. got rejected on Twitter for suggesting the worst possible Valentine's Day gift idea.

Donald Trump Jr., the President's son and future relationship consultant, posted a Valentine's Day tweet Wednesday pushing his family's merchandise for times "when roses just won't cut it."
Ethical considerations of the President's son actually advertising stuff for a company which his family owns (remember, the President's not supposed to profit off being the President), this isn't a great tweet.
The tweet shows a small stuffed teddy bear in a white robe (presumably from Mar-a-lago) astride a toy Trump jet, and wrote, "When roses just won't cut it... #ValentinesDay @TrumpStore http://TrumpStore.com." Is he suggesting you give the woman an actual jet? Or a model of of a Trump jet, which no one wants? And what's the lothario teddy bear's role in all of this?
People on Twitter did not think it was a good gift.
Friend: I gave my Mrs a Bear Trump— Darren Beckett (@Darren_Beckett) February 7, 2018
Me: A bare Trump you say?
Also Me: pic.twitter.com/qtkfwdICMk
for those of you looking to get divorced this Valentine's day— Michael Edge (@_Michael_Edge_) February 7, 2018
I would be HIGHLY upset to receive this for Valentines Day💯 Valentine’s Day is not the day to buy a stuffed bear dressed in a trump robe sitting on a plane🤔Now how is a bear on a plane romantic 🤔don’t buy this unless you are buying your special person a plane💯😒🙄— Jen (@jrt80) February 8, 2018
I don't know one woman that would be happy to get this as a present. In fact, this cheaply over-sea made bear would be grounds for divorce. #TrumpProductsAreUnAmerican— 🌸 LuLu 🌸 (@LaciLou77) February 7, 2018
While you're at it, treat her to some Trump steaks also. 🤣— Pam Draper (@PamelaDraper) February 8, 2018
You’re kidding right?— 🇺🇸Resista-$1.50 for your thoughts-Sista🗽 (@debiowens) February 7, 2018
If I was to give someone I love these items, it is grounds for a breakup or divorce!— Richard Skipper (@RichardSkipper) February 7, 2018
So you’re saying a teddy bear wearing a bathrobe sitting on a Trump airplane is a good Valentine’s Day gift? I’m guessing you don’t get laid.— Joe Ranft (@jranft) February 7, 2018
If this bear was real, you would shoot it and give it as a trophy to your wife for Valentine’s Day. But, since he is stuffed, you just want the profit for your defense fund.— Tracie (@traciemac_Bmore) February 8, 2018
The bear has to ride on top of the plane because he's dark-skinned.— Dave Matt (@davematt88) February 7, 2018
Why does Donald Trump Jr even bother going on Twitter, when there are mobs of people just waiting to troll him? And he just makes it so easy. It's like he wants to be mocked. And I guess the people must deliver.