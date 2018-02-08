Donald Trump Jr. got rejected on Twitter for suggesting the worst possible Valentine's Day gift idea.

Jessie Dean Altman
Feb 08, 2018@12:39 PM
Donald Trump Jr., the President's son and future relationship consultant, posted a Valentine's Day tweet Wednesday pushing his family's merchandise for times "when roses just won't cut it."

Ethical considerations of the President's son actually advertising stuff for a company which his family owns (remember, the President's not supposed to profit off being the President), this isn't a great tweet.

The tweet shows a small stuffed teddy bear in a white robe (presumably from Mar-a-lago) astride a toy Trump jet, and wrote, "When roses just won't cut it... #ValentinesDay @TrumpStore http://TrumpStore.com." Is he suggesting you give the woman an actual jet? Or a model of of a Trump jet, which no one wants? And what's the lothario teddy bear's role in all of this?

People on Twitter did not think it was a good gift.

Why does Donald Trump Jr even bother going on Twitter, when there are mobs of people just waiting to troll him? And he just makes it so easy. It's like he wants to be mocked. And I guess the people must deliver.

