Twitter is freaking out over this hauntingly cute fashion guide for ghosts.

Illustrator Gemma Correll's got a tweet about ghost fashions going viral right now; in the past two days it's racked up over 10,000 retweets and almost 20,000 likes. The timing is perfect, what with Halloween coming up in less than two weeks.

Ghost fashions are just what they sound like: all the many looks the modern ghost has to choose from, from relaxed fit to distressed. There's even a "reverse" look—all black for that goth ghost haunting the local coffee shop.

Here's a better look at all the options.

People on Twitter all had their own personal favorites.

