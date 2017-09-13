Advertising

There are some ideas so bad, you have to wonder how they didn't get shut down immediately before they even reached the planning stage. "Bodega," the new startup company that wants to replace our beloved bodegas and mom-and-pop shops with VENDING MACHINES, is one of those ideas. How did no one say "go home, you're drunk" to whoever first pitched this totally cruel and unnecessary business plan????

Today, Fast Company published an article with the title "Two ex-Googlers want to make bodegas and mom-and-pop corner stores obsolete." Their plan is essentially to deploy vending machines with things like cleaning supplies and tampons, to replace mom-and-pop shops and bodega corner stores that provide the BEDROCK OF MANY COMMUNITIES. Not to mention keeping many people employed. And did no one think of the bodega cats????

If you can't tell, the writer of this article is pretty flippin' pissed about this. And so is Twitter, who can't stop roasting these ex-Googlers and their terrible, horrible, no good, very bad business concept, which one person aptly described as "level 9 gentrification."

what kind of level 9 gentrification https://t.co/dJTOqvPPsO — no (@miskeencore) September 13, 2017

millennials finally found a fun way to make vending machines racist https://t.co/76YAVfmzRB — Ryan Broderick (@broderick) September 13, 2017

Weird that they're calling this heinous vending machine "Bodega" and not "Gentrification Box" https://t.co/xPCozclRRD — Tristan Cooper (@TristanACooper) September 13, 2017

Can't yall disrupt these student loans instead of the auntie at the local bodega. https://t.co/PBZykZCnIm — Kyle Cromer (@CromerZome) September 13, 2017

"So why'd you leave Google?"



"I couldn't be as evil as I truly wanted to be." https://t.co/4LtnO3yiSn — southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) September 13, 2017

we need more bodegas and fewer tech entrepreneurs https://t.co/B8g91ORYkn — Dave Lartigue 🌹 (@daveexmachina) September 13, 2017

And some pointed out that this idea is, umm, not new?

These stupid motherfuckers literally invented a vending machine. https://t.co/Hu1zwsXTpJ — jay👁👁👁kang (@jaycaspiankang) September 13, 2017

*Erlich Bachmann voice* -- WE WILL USE MACHINE LEARNING TO DETERMINE THAT VENDING MACHINES IN GYMS WILL STOCK GYM SHIT! pic.twitter.com/eAq0N4XB9g — jay👁👁👁kang (@jaycaspiankang) September 13, 2017

Many are rooting for the company to fail.

i hope this shit fails and fails magnificently https://t.co/KrBqmzzNIQ — Tracy Clayton (@brokeymcpoverty) September 13, 2017

I have never been more excited to see a project completely tank — Boog (@Boog_Tweets) September 13, 2017

Others pointed out that these machines could never, ever live up to the real deal:

sorry I don't see an egg and cheese on a roll here so fuck off https://t.co/EeHa1yHH6U — ☕netw3rk (@netw3rk) September 13, 2017

yall aint got loosies, incense, or a bacon egg & cheese on a roll so this is a flop. https://t.co/9G2YYszRCY — king crissle (@crissles) September 13, 2017

can your stupid box give me a bacon egg and cheese and a cat that probably violates the health code? i think not so gtfo https://t.co/SYivv6x0pc — Hayes Brown (@HayesBrown) September 13, 2017

yeah then where the fuck do the bodega cats hang out https://t.co/G9Ogox9h83 — darth:™ (@darth) September 13, 2017

You not getting one magnum, a chopped cheese sangwich and a Dutch from a bodega box foh b — Desus Nice (@desusnice) September 13, 2017

me: let me get an egg and cheese on a croissant



bodega box: pic.twitter.com/ZoTIWnVylv — mamoudou n'diaye (@MamoudouNDiaye) September 13, 2017

Others are expressing their thoughts more succinctly:

If you're still not sure why this is a horrible, heartless idea:

my bodega owners are yemeni immigrants and the bodega not only affords them a life in new york but also allows them to send money back home — Jessica Roy (@JessicaKRoy) September 13, 2017

and "back home" isn't exactly great for their families right now, so that money is more important than ever https://t.co/1xoBeVWHAz — Jessica Roy (@JessicaKRoy) September 13, 2017

And this person predicted what we can expect next from these mom-and-pop-hating entrepreneurs:

Two ex-Googlers create startup Your Mom™, which murders your mother and goes by the name Your Mom™ to rub it in — Orli Matlow (@HireMeImFunny) September 13, 2017

At least, there's a silver lining:

48 hours or less before someone takes a dump in one of the boxes — ಠ_ಠ (@MikeIsaac) September 13, 2017

Get on that, folks!

