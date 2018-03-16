19 People Share What They Found When Cleaning out the Homes of People Who Died

Wow, just the title of this thread has stirred up memories of things I’ve tried to bury.

I had a cousin who committed suicide at 12 years old (he was only 12. Ugh!). This was a kid that was always a bit of a loner and kind of a book worm but also seemed smarter than other kids and was very mature for his age. Always very polite but quiet and would spend more time watching than participating in anything. There certainly didn’t seem like there was anything that would cause him to end how own life. His family seemed close and normal. Maybe a bit more religious than some but I don’t recall them being over the top with it. It did turn out that he was bullied quite a bit at school. I guess it was because he never fought back, wasn’t very big and had no close friends that would stand up for him. It was the time before the whole anti-bullying movement had gotten anywhere so I’m not sure if his parents or anyone else would ever know how bad it was.

About 3 months after his death, both his parents started to suggest to my parents that I should be the one to go through his room. I was 18 at the time and since my cousin and I weren’t that close, I guess his parents thought I would have an easier time with it.

When I look back at it, I am am VERY glad I was the one who did it but I also wish I hadn’t gone anywhere near his room. His parents were religious and I suspect that they not only wanted to avoid the pain of going through his stuff but wanted to avoid finding anything that would taint their view of their angelic, well-behaved child. (porn. I am talking about porn here)

I agreed to do it.

I started separating all his stuff. Clothes, toys, books, keepsakes that I though his parents might want to save, etc. As I got deeper into his closet I suspected (hoped?) I might actually find a porn stash and sure enough, there in the back under a bunch of old books in the bottom of a box I found a smaller, flatter box that was magazine sized. SCORE!

Not so much. There was no porn. There was however lots of loose papers, a sketchbook and some Polaroids. This was in the 90’s so there was no such things as internet porn for a family of religious people that didn’t own a computer. Nor were digital cameras a thing. But there were instant cameras and my cousin had one.

I started to go through the papers which were all drawings and sketches. I think at first my mind wasn’t processing what I was looking at. It took me a bit before I realized what my cousin had been drawing. It was all drawings of torture and grisly murder scenes. Some detailed some just gory. Nasty nasty shit. Boys, girls, adults, babies, animals, it was all there. Poorly drawn but still horrific to see. I flipped through the sketchbook and it was more of the same. Sometimes there was occult-like stuff but not very often. I do remember a few pages all in a row that had the words “am I the devil?” written in it over and over.

At this point I did NOT want to look a the photos but I did anyway. My cousin had apparently escalated beyond just drawing pictures. The photos were of cats, birds and who knows what else that had been tortured and killed. Fucking horrible, horrible images that I wish I could unsee. I am almost in tears again just thinking about it and this was over 20 years ago.

Anyway, I packed up the box and left with it before talking to or seeing anyone in the house. I found a dumpster behind a grocery store and tossed it in. In hindsight I probably should have burned it all but oh well.

I never told his parents or anyone else about it. It wasn’t out of any sense of decency. I just wanted to forget about what I had seen or at least pretend I hadn’t found it for my own sake. So I let everyone continue to think it was the bullying that pushed him over the edge. It may well have been but I wonder if part of it was because he saw what he was becoming and decided to stop himself before things got worse.