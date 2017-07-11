Advertising
Hell is hot, we've heard. But it can't be as bad as sharing a bathroom with a pube-shedding machine named Steve who you met on Craigslist. Seriously dude are you using a lawnmower in there????
Here are 23 memes about roommates to laugh at loudly to yourself, because pushing your roommate down the stairs is not a productive or legal solution no matter how many times your roommate leaves his DAMN DISHES IN THE SINK STEVE!!!!!!!!!!!
1.
Advertising
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
7.
8.
9.
10.
11.
12.
13.
14.
15.
16.
Advertising
17.
18.
19.
20.
Advertising
21.
22.
23.
© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.