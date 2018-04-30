Guy gets friend-zoned on live TV in excruciatingly awkward clip we can't stop watching.

Holy moly, this is completely brutal. A clip tweeted by writer and comedian Chelsea Lockwood (@chelsea_elle) features footage of a guy getting so very severely rejected by a woman he clearly likes just as they're introduced on the game show, Let's Make a Deal. Yes, in front of a whole huge audience watching, plus everyone at home.

The worst things that can happen to you:

3. going to prison

2. straight up dying

1. thispic.twitter.com/8TEBLZReQ8 — Chelsea Lockwood (@Chelsea_Elle) April 27, 2018

Host Wayne Brady asked the pair, Mike and Jessie, how long they'd been together. It was an assumption on his part, but then again, this was the prom episode so not really an unreasonable one. But while Mike answered, "about 6 months," Jessie clearly didn't agree. She broke out in laughter and said, “We’re friends, but he wants it…”

At this point Steve broke in to ask, "Can we talk about this…not in front of everyone."

And like in the episode of the ill-fated romance between Lisa and Ralph Wiggum on The Simpsons, if you slow it down and watch closely enough, you can actually see Mike's heart breaking.

But as if that wasn't bad enough, Jessie added, “I’m single. I’m single, guys. I’m single," turning the game show into her irl Tinder profile.