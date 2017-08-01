Advertising

Meet Genie. Genie is a 4-day-old calf born on a ranch in Kerrville, Texas. Genie is not the 67-year-old bass guitarist and co-lead singer of rock band KISS. But you wouldn't know that at first glance, because:

Gene Simmons, Where were you on our about November 25, 2016? This calf was born in Kerrville, Texas on the Ranch of a... Posted by Hill Country Visitor on Saturday, July 29, 2017

WOAH. Is that a calf? Or is that GENE "The Demon" SIMMONS in full makeup sticking out his tongue because it's the '80s and that's considered a crazy thing to do???

Nope. It's a calf, at least according to local tourism site Hill Country Tourism, who shared a photo of the little guy, named after its doppelgänger, and a somewhat bizarre post in which they (jokingly?) imply Simmons is its..... dad? I think?

They wrote:

This calf was born in Kerrville, Texas on the Ranch of a Heather Leonard Taccetta who works at Cowboy Steak House.

Now Obviously, we can't serve this fine specimen, we may just keep Genie as we call her, as a Mascot for the Steakhouse.

Now Heather DID ADMIT that they had 99.5 KISS Rocks San Antonio; listening to KISS!

The side-by-side photos are now being circulated all over Twitter. Because c'mon I mean would you just look at these two? TWINSIES, right down to that iconic tongue gesture:

Stop what you're doing and acknowledge this @genesimmons KISS lookalike cow going viral. Uncanny. #Moo pic.twitter.com/bLjmSR9vrL — Jessica Dill (@JessicaLynnDill) August 1, 2017

looking forward to see @genesimmons suing a cow for copyright https://t.co/nH8MR52QEa — felipe tofani (@ftrc) August 1, 2017

Gene Simmons trending because a baby cow has the markings of The Demon has made my entire day. pic.twitter.com/klUoQqTDyr — Amanda Stark (@HTLHellcat) August 1, 2017

The best shout out came from the KISS member himself—or, at least whoever runs his Twitter account. Or maybe it was Gene Simmons and he likes to talk about himself in third person which tbh wouldn't surprise us.

This is real, folks!!! Calf called Genie is born on Texas ranch and looks EXACTLY like Kiss rocker Gene Simmons https://t.co/m6CcUlA7cy — Gene Simmons (@genesimmons) July 31, 2017

Others are on board.

OMG she really looks like you! and the name "Genie"! 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 You should meet her some day 😆 — Kay (@FredPaulie) July 31, 2017

And others can't get over this headline from The Sun, which, honestly, might be the best thing about this already-great story.

I was made for loving moo 😂😂 — Holly (@hollyjenn225) July 31, 2017

