14 people share tips for getting over an ex that are more legal than murder.

There's no getting around the fact that breakups just suck. Getting your heart broken is one of the worst feelings you can go through. Some people will tell you that it's better to have lost and lost than never to have loved at all. I'm still waiting for the statistics to come in on that one.

Tis better to have loved and lost. It's really great. Just the best. — Night Vale podcast (@NightValeRadio) April 2, 2015

While there's no surefire, one-size-fits-all method for getting over heartbreak, other people's advice can sometime be useful. Sometimes not. For example, there are a lot of people who tell you to delete your ex's contact info from your phone. Okay, fine, but I've had months-long text conversations with someone listed in my phone as "NOOOOOOOOO," so obviously that doesn't quite work for me.

If you feel bad enough, it's always wise to seek out the help of a therapist. But hey, if you can't get a therapist, random strangers on an internet website are the next best thing, right? (Ummmm.)

Over on Reddit, people gave advice to the newly single (or oldly single but still hung up on their exes). Some of it might actually be helpful! And at least it'll distract you from looking at pictures of your ex for a few minutes.

1. Rugarbage listed the first rule of breakups: absolutely NO CONTACT.