Advertising

Meet Twitter user "Bellafornia," whose love for her boyfriend is as real as her nails are long.

She recently went viral on Twitter after sharing two identical photos of her and her boyfriend: one with her caption, and one with his. Turns out, those captions were, umm, extremely different.

Hers:

Advertising

His:

Let's take a closer look at those captions shall we??

Hers:

His:

Advertising

Her tweet quickly went viral, with more than 34,000 retweets since Sunday:

My post vs my boyfriends (-: pic.twitter.com/oQuRccoMer — Bellafornia (@bellakoval) October 8, 2017

And as it turns out, she's not the only one with a BF who captions photos like this:

Advertising

Story of my life pic.twitter.com/R9Bu2wFAQU — Kris10 (@randomkristen) October 10, 2017

It's an epidemic.

I know how you feel 😂 pic.twitter.com/utV7MnD7NC — Mary Saiz (@MJane_BigPimpin) October 9, 2017

Same Girl Same 🙄 pic.twitter.com/uQMpR4sNcW — Kristina Ortiz (@KristinaOrtiz97) October 10, 2017

lololol okay but can i join this club because same pic.twitter.com/4tkifIqUTS — B (@bernetteisqueen) October 10, 2017

Advertising

Maybe women and men really are from different planets after all?!

And if you're sick and tired of your boyfriend's snarky photo captions, dump him! And get you a stick figure man who doesn't even have a phone:

my bae doesn’t have a phone but this is how i take his pics 🤗 pic.twitter.com/eUAOFZ8Tm9 — §ahara (@luldesert) October 10, 2017

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.