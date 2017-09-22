Advertising

When "Lourdes" on Twitter shared a photo of her "man" (boyfriend? lover? FWB? human man she created herself out of fairy dust and hope?) on Twitter earlier this week, she didn't even mention the fact that he is a DEAD RINGER for Michael Jackson.

Maybe Lourdes never noticed that her BF is the spitting image of the most famous pop star in history (sorry Madonna)? Maybe she only sees his inner beauty and doesn't even notice his MJ-like face? Or maybe she knew all along and was just being sly.

But people on Twitter noticed. And they lost their freaking minds.

And this is why:

y'all my man is so cute, look at the selfie he just sent me 😍😍 pic.twitter.com/VHbnk5xLM3 — lourdes (@gossipgriII) September 18, 2017

HOLD THE PHONE. MICHAEL JACKSON HAS COME BACK TO LIFE.

The photo went viral on Twitter. And people were quick to point out the (very, very) obvious:

Sis you dating the king of pop — Nix (@NixieCharm) September 19, 2017

While others are just losing their minds over the uncanny resemblance:

Now I'm not a big believer in conspiracy theories but given how eerily this guy looks like MJ, I'll buy this one:

So Billie Jean was pregnant with Michaels son?! 🤔 — Akagami D. Mij (@mijanoorali) September 20, 2017

YOOOOOOO CONSPIRACY THEORY — ellione (@tmisos) September 20, 2017

Twins. But only one was Michael’s. 😜 — Martin Ellis (@FlySays) September 20, 2017

And of course, the Michael Jackson jokes (RIP!) were boundless. And beautiful.

Does he rock with you all night? — Derek🍓 (@jstderek) September 20, 2017

He shouldn't take selfies while driving. He might get hit by a smooth criminal — Thee Barry S. Naylor (@BSNComedy) September 20, 2017

He won't stop til he gets enough — Bamboozled🙊🙉🙈 (@holleyr) September 20, 2017

He wanna be starting something — Thee Barry S. Naylor (@BSNComedy) September 20, 2017

Speedin on the freeway! — Bamboozled🙊🙉🙈 (@holleyr) September 20, 2017

Remembering the time when he fell in love 😂 — Goldie (@establishLXXXIX) September 20, 2017

All I wanna say is that...they don't really care about us. — Thee Barry S. Naylor (@BSNComedy) September 20, 2017

And this guy is just horny. But not in a gay way.

Honestly. He's cute af, I would eat him out. No homo — xoxox (@koms2r) September 20, 2017

That was totally ho mo 😂😂😂 — DiamondGoddess (@1_canarydiamond) September 20, 2017

Oh Twitter, never change.

