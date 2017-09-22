When "Lourdes" on Twitter shared a photo of her "man" (boyfriend? lover? FWB? human man she created herself out of fairy dust and hope?) on Twitter earlier this week, she didn't even mention the fact that he is a DEAD RINGER for Michael Jackson.
Maybe Lourdes never noticed that her BF is the spitting image of the most famous pop star in history (sorry Madonna)? Maybe she only sees his inner beauty and doesn't even notice his MJ-like face? Or maybe she knew all along and was just being sly.
But people on Twitter noticed. And they lost their freaking minds.
And this is why:
HOLD THE PHONE. MICHAEL JACKSON HAS COME BACK TO LIFE.
The photo went viral on Twitter. And people were quick to point out the (very, very) obvious:
While others are just losing their minds over the uncanny resemblance:
Now I'm not a big believer in conspiracy theories but given how eerily this guy looks like MJ, I'll buy this one:
And of course, the Michael Jackson jokes (RIP!) were boundless. And beautiful.
And this guy is just horny. But not in a gay way.
Oh Twitter, never change.