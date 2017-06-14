Advertising

It's a tale as old as time: girl tweets throwback photo. Tweet goes viral. Boy tweets girl. Girl tweets back. Okay, it's actually a tale as old as about three days ago, and it all began when Twitter user Hanna De Castro posted a #tbt photo to roast her mom's horrendous hair-doing skills.

"My mom was told to give me a half up half down hairstyle," wrote De Castro, including this pic of the hairstyle for reference:

Half up, half down. Makes sense.

Advertising

But according to Hanna, her mom "didn't know what that meant so she did this":

Half up, half down. This ALSO makes sense. Twitter

Hannah tweeted out the photo of her mom's hilarious hairdo blunder and her tweet quickly went viral, wracking up over 60,000 retweets in three days.

My mom was told to give me a half up half down hairstyle. She didnt know what that meant so she did this.. pic.twitter.com/4WmaJxVqcl — Hanna De Castro (@urchicahanna) June 11, 2017

People have a whole range of emotions about the haircut.

Advertising

pic.twitter.com/D1SMk6dzFH — M A R K U S (@Ventboi2001) June 12, 2017

She killed it tho! — moistboi (@dreamtempo) June 12, 2017

But as this guy pointed out, this mom was not wrong:

but is it half up half down though? pic.twitter.com/2otoqabWTt — jigga 🔌 (@southernjawn) June 12, 2017

And the verdict is in: mom's a genius.

Advertising

U right! She a genius — Hanna De Castro (@urchicahanna) June 12, 2017

An INNOVATOR — daddy (@th0ttery) June 12, 2017

We agree.

Also it turns out she's not the only half up/half down hair truther.

showed this to my dad and he says "looks good to me that's what i would've done. nobody specified which half" — jess (@isleoftheIost) June 13, 2017

Advertising

This girl's mom did the exact same thing:

Same, let's start a club pic.twitter.com/6Wqv3OlRH0 — Alisha Bad (@alisha_good22) June 13, 2017

But more importantly, you clicked on this for a love story. And a love story is what you'll get. Because in the @ replies on Hannah's tweet, a familiar face from the past appeared:

OMG I THINK I WENT TO PRESCHOOL WITH YOU — David Gonzales (@wavybing) June 12, 2017

Advertising

And then this happened:

DAVID FROM CKP?! — Hanna De Castro (@urchicahanna) June 12, 2017

YEAH LMAO WTF HAHAHAH — David Gonzales (@wavybing) June 12, 2017

OMG IT'S DAVID — Jennifer De Castro (@jenniferrosedc) June 12, 2017

IS IT.... DAVID???

Advertising

YEAH OMG HAHAHAHA — David Gonzales (@wavybing) June 12, 2017

IT'S DAVID!!!!

Naturally, girls meets boy from her past, so everyone is shipping for them to get married. Because you should always marry someone you're reunited with on a Twitter thread.

Advertising

Y'all getting married now or what — Damon Moore (@DamonMoore21) June 12, 2017

And the plot heats up...

How'd u know he was my childhood crush?! 😂 — Hanna De Castro (@urchicahanna) June 12, 2017

We knew too, Hanna! WE JUST KNEW.

And omg, David (David!!!!!!) has receipts:

Advertising

i really just found this rn LMAO pic.twitter.com/pHVoKUnpoE — David Gonzales (@wavybing) June 12, 2017

OUR BROTHERS IN THE BACK LMAOO @urchicahanna — Jennifer De Castro (@jenniferrosedc) June 12, 2017

Will Hanna and her childhood love be reunited at long last?

If so, no one is more excited than this guy named Damon, who's taking responsibility as matchmaker:

YOOOOO NOW WE REALLY SETTING THIS UP — Damon Moore (@DamonMoore21) June 12, 2017

Advertising

This guy is excited, too:

Lol I'm showing up to the wedding like pic.twitter.com/MV8KXQnQNN — Miles Webb (@Milesc_Webb) June 12, 2017

Maybe too excited.

CHILL 😂 — Hanna De Castro (@urchicahanna) June 12, 2017

And now that both Hanna and David—YES, DAVID!!!!—are Twitter-famous, this guy pointed out they'll have to keep wedding security pretty tight:

Advertising

Lmao gotta keep it exclusive too😂Granny gonna be outside trying to get in like pic.twitter.com/5SXkyMYw2R — Miles Webb (@Milesc_Webb) June 12, 2017

Perhaps this guy said it best:

The power of twitter lmao pic.twitter.com/aaoyjf2C9x — Miles Webb (@Milesc_Webb) June 12, 2017

And while these two are happily DM'ing (probably), others are sharing photos of their own half-up/half-down hairdos from picture days past:

this reminds me of my sisters third grade yearbook picture 😂😂😭 pic.twitter.com/jQjvnpzoAe — Merritt Cromer (@cromer_merritt) June 12, 2017

Advertising

That's 1/3 up 2/3 down. 😂 — AqUeous transmission (@thoreAU_WDE) June 12, 2017

Looks more like 1/4 up and 3/4 down — Respeck (@LexFromTheH) June 12, 2017

Some up some down 🤷🏽‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/AMtCl3ey9V — Boo Bop Son (@BopBraxton) June 13, 2017

at least your mom didn't straighten only HALF of your hair... pic.twitter.com/hjq162ASIw — 🍯 (@HowMuchDuck) June 14, 2017

Advertising

This has been quite the journey. As a wise man once said, "the power of Twitter lmao."

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.