Advertising

It's a tale as old as time: girl tweets throwback photo. Tweet goes viral. Boy tweets girl. Girl tweets back. Okay, it's actually a tale as old as about three days ago, and it all began when Twitter user Hanna De Castro posted a #tbt photo to roast her mom's horrendous hair-doing skills.

"My mom was told to give me a half up half down hairstyle," wrote De Castro, including this pic of the hairstyle for reference:

Half up, half down. Makes sense.
Half up, half down. Makes sense.
Advertising

But according to Hanna, her mom "didn't know what that meant so she did this":

Half up, half down. This ALSO makes sense.
Half up, half down. This ALSO makes sense.
Twitter

Hannah tweeted out the photo of her mom's hilarious hairdo blunder and her tweet quickly went viral, wracking up over 60,000 retweets in three days.

People have a whole range of emotions about the haircut.

Advertising

But as this guy pointed out, this mom was not wrong:

And the verdict is in: mom's a genius.

Advertising

We agree.

Also it turns out she's not the only half up/half down hair truther.

Advertising

This girl's mom did the exact same thing:

But more importantly, you clicked on this for a love story. And a love story is what you'll get. Because in the @ replies on Hannah's tweet, a familiar face from the past appeared:

Advertising

And then this happened:

IS IT.... DAVID???

Advertising

IT'S DAVID!!!!

Naturally, girls meets boy from her past, so everyone is shipping for them to get married. Because you should always marry someone you're reunited with on a Twitter thread.

Advertising

And the plot heats up...

We knew too, Hanna! WE JUST KNEW.

And omg, David (David!!!!!!) has receipts:

Advertising

Will Hanna and her childhood love be reunited at long last?

If so, no one is more excited than this guy named Damon, who's taking responsibility as matchmaker:

Advertising

This guy is excited, too:

Maybe too excited.

And now that both Hanna and David—YES, DAVID!!!!—are Twitter-famous, this guy pointed out they'll have to keep wedding security pretty tight:

Advertising

Perhaps this guy said it best:

And while these two are happily DM'ing (probably), others are sharing photos of their own half-up/half-down hairdos from picture days past:

Advertising
Advertising

This has been quite the journey. As a wise man once said, "the power of Twitter lmao."

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.