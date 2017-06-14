It's a tale as old as time: girl tweets throwback photo. Tweet goes viral. Boy tweets girl. Girl tweets back. Okay, it's actually a tale as old as about three days ago, and it all began when Twitter user Hanna De Castro posted a #tbt photo to roast her mom's horrendous hair-doing skills.
"My mom was told to give me a half up half down hairstyle," wrote De Castro, including this pic of the hairstyle for reference:
But according to Hanna, her mom "didn't know what that meant so she did this":
Hannah tweeted out the photo of her mom's hilarious hairdo blunder and her tweet quickly went viral, wracking up over 60,000 retweets in three days.
People have a whole range of emotions about the haircut.
But as this guy pointed out, this mom was not wrong:
And the verdict is in: mom's a genius.
We agree.
Also it turns out she's not the only half up/half down hair truther.
This girl's mom did the exact same thing:
But more importantly, you clicked on this for a love story. And a love story is what you'll get. Because in the @ replies on Hannah's tweet, a familiar face from the past appeared:
And then this happened:
IS IT.... DAVID???
IT'S DAVID!!!!
Naturally, girls meets boy from her past, so everyone is shipping for them to get married. Because you should always marry someone you're reunited with on a Twitter thread.
And the plot heats up...
We knew too, Hanna! WE JUST KNEW.
And omg, David (David!!!!!!) has receipts:
Will Hanna and her childhood love be reunited at long last?
If so, no one is more excited than this guy named Damon, who's taking responsibility as matchmaker:
This guy is excited, too:
Maybe too excited.
And now that both Hanna and David—YES, DAVID!!!!—are Twitter-famous, this guy pointed out they'll have to keep wedding security pretty tight:
Perhaps this guy said it best:
And while these two are happily DM'ing (probably), others are sharing photos of their own half-up/half-down hairdos from picture days past:
This has been quite the journey. As a wise man once said, "the power of Twitter lmao."