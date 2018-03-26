Guy introduced his grandma to 'Uber Eats.' Then things quickly got out of control.

Guy introduced his grandma to 'Uber Eats.' Then things quickly got out of control.
Jessie Dean Altman
Mar 26, 2018@5:09 PM
Advertising

Some grandparents might be overwhelmed by today's technology, but that doesn't mean that, with a little assistance, they can't learn to love it.

Twitter user @decentbirthday recently tweeted some screengrabs of a text conversation he had with his grandmother about the food delivery service called Uber Eats.

The tweet reads, "I ordered Uber Eats for my Grandma to try, and not even a day later she's taken control."

Amazed by the convenience, the next day the grandma requested another delivery, in her words, "now."

The tweet went viral, and even got a response from Wendy's:

Funny how Grandma went from being amazed by convenience to demanding it in under 24 hours. That's gotta be some sort of record.

Advertising
Guy introduced his grandma to 'Uber Eats.' Then things quickly got out of control.
Giphy
Advertising
© Copyright 2018 Someecards, Inc