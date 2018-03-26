Guy introduced his grandma to 'Uber Eats.' Then things quickly got out of control.

Some grandparents might be overwhelmed by today's technology, but that doesn't mean that, with a little assistance, they can't learn to love it.

Twitter user @decentbirthday recently tweeted some screengrabs of a text conversation he had with his grandmother about the food delivery service called Uber Eats.

I ordered Uber Eats for my Grandma to try, and not even a day later she's taken control pic.twitter.com/ji66hKT9Lm — decent pigeon (@decentbirthday) March 25, 2018

Amazed by the convenience, the next day the grandma requested another delivery, in her words, "now."

The tweet went viral, and even got a response from Wendy's:

Grandma knows what’s up — Wendy's (@Wendys) March 26, 2018

Funny how Grandma went from being amazed by convenience to demanding it in under 24 hours. That's gotta be some sort of record.