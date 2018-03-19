10 people share the moment they realized they'd grown up poor.

Sometimes kids grow up in poor families but, because they have nothing else to compare it to, don't really know they're "poor." Other kids realize when they go to school, or to a friend's house. Here are 10 people on Reddit talking about the time they realized that they'd been poor.

When I was young my dad always used to buy one main course and we'd share it. When I was a little kid I always wondered why he wasn't hungry, and as a slightly older kid I always wondered why he was so stingy. It was only later that it clicked and I understood what he was going through and what he was trying to do for me.

In a similar vein, I later realised that the reasons our main activities to do together were reading and cooking is that the library is free and cooking is necessary whether it's fun or not.