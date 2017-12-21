Guy's 32 observations on living with women for a week are hilariously accurate.

Robbie Stowers is a 20-year-old student at the University of London who recently went on a school ski trip to Tignes, France. There, he ended up staying with three female strangers named Charlotte, Abbie, and "Fish" (a nickname). In a thread which has gone hugely viral, Stowers shares what he learned during his week living with three women. Apparently it was pretty eye-opening. Normally "women are like X and men are like Y" jokes are reductive, tired and dated, IMHO. But this dude's observations are so hilariously on point that women and girls across Twitter are cracking up at the realness. Here's his 32 observations, along with my observations of his observations, as a female who would know: A thread about what I learned whilst living with girls for one week is going live at 10pm — Roberto Carlos (@TheUniverseMan) December 17, 2017 1) When girls get in from a night out, literally anything is the funniest thing that has ever happened. “OMG HAHAHAAHAH I JUST ATE A CARROT” — Roberto Carlos (@TheUniverseMan) December 17, 2017 1) Correct. 2) When girls are trying to be quiet they make most of their noise with the “SSSHHHHHHHHHHH” — Roberto Carlos (@TheUniverseMan) December 17, 2017

2) Undeniably true. 3) There is one designated mum in every group. She takes everyones make up off, provides water and makes sure everyone is home. — Roberto Carlos (@TheUniverseMan) December 17, 2017 3) Yup. Lord knows where we'd all be without her! 4) I went for a shower and there was organized clumps of hair on the wall????? — Roberto Carlos (@TheUniverseMan) December 17, 2017 4) Duh, don't you organize your shower hair clumps?! 5) They bring a staggering amount of toiletries. I am speaking masses and masses. Shelves, bags and even the floor were littered with numerous bottles. — Roberto Carlos (@TheUniverseMan) December 17, 2017

5) Never read a truer fact. 6) So boys, I found out girls have actual tape that goes on their boobs when they wear a low cut top to make the shape of their boobs nice or something???? Like glorified duct tape — Roberto Carlos (@TheUniverseMan) December 17, 2017 6) OTHER WOMEN DO THIS TOO??? Glory be! 7) Also, there were these weird flower shaped things on the table. Found out these things are actually stuck on girls nipples. Found these on the kitchen table. — Roberto Carlos (@TheUniverseMan) December 17, 2017 7) Never heard of these but they sound genius. 8) There are things called chicken fillets and they aren’t the ones you eat — Roberto Carlos (@TheUniverseMan) December 17, 2017

8) No clue what this is about. If you know, please enlighten me in the comments. 9) From 5pm onwards I was refused entry to the toilet area as it was reserved until 11pm for showering and about 3 hours of make up. “no Robbie you can’t go for a shower we need the mirror!!!!!!” — Roberto Carlos (@TheUniverseMan) December 17, 2017 9) Tough, but fair. 10) Girls all share clothes like one big free for all?? “you seen my nice black top?”

“oh yeh babe got it on atm” — Roberto Carlos (@TheUniverseMan) December 17, 2017 10) Of course. This way there are more clothes for everyone!!! 11) The night out doesn’t end when they get in. oh no. Whilst I was trying to sleep at 5am there was an extended bathroom session about what happened with boys and how nice the burgers were. — Roberto Carlos (@TheUniverseMan) December 17, 2017

11) This is the most fun part of going out tbh. 12) These girls just got so hungry when they came back it was mad. Mayo pasta? Yes please babe x — Roberto Carlos (@TheUniverseMan) December 17, 2017 12) Classic drunk snack. You should all try it. 13) Anything I said was automatically wrong because I had a penis so I just learned to accept my fate. — Roberto Carlos (@TheUniverseMan) December 17, 2017 13) Correct. Thank you Robbie for accepting that you were always wrong. 14) Girls spoon each other. A lot. — Roberto Carlos (@TheUniverseMan) December 17, 2017

14) Guys, you're missing out. 15) Girls literally rip apart every text a guy sends them. If you are thinking you are a lad that this hasn’t happened to, your girl is probably laughing at your text right now. — Roberto Carlos (@TheUniverseMan) December 17, 2017 15) Fact. 16) Girls sniff their armpits to see if they smell. “nah not too bad” — Roberto Carlos (@TheUniverseMan) December 17, 2017 16) Why do you think we always smell good? 17) So every night these girls gave me a time we were all heading out. I worked out by the second day that if I added 2.5 hours on to this suggested time, I knew what time we would actually be going out. — Roberto Carlos (@TheUniverseMan) December 17, 2017

17) Good job at maths. 18) By the end of the week my deodorant was empty because “boys deodorant smells better” — Roberto Carlos (@TheUniverseMan) December 17, 2017 18) It's also cheaper. Thank you for your service to the community. 19) One girl in the group is usually the designated ‘winged eyeliner applicator’. The others seem useless. — Roberto Carlos (@TheUniverseMan) December 17, 2017 19) It takes a very special and particular set of skills. 20) If you miss taking your pill two consecutive days in a row you have fucked up your cycle. I became the pill reminder. — Roberto Carlos (@TheUniverseMan) December 17, 2017

20) It's the least you can do. 21) ALWAYS REMEMBER TO PUT PRIMER ON BEFORE YOU START YOUR MAKE UP. — Roberto Carlos (@TheUniverseMan) December 17, 2017 21) Obviously. 22) “omg im so bloated I can’t wear this” was a phrase heard hourly during the evening getting ready process. — Roberto Carlos (@TheUniverseMan) December 17, 2017 22) Why would you keep that thought to yourself?? 23) Outfit changes will happen boys. Do yourself a favour and go to sleep. Think she is finally done because she is on her third outfit? Ha. — Roberto Carlos (@TheUniverseMan) December 17, 2017

23) 9th time's a charm! 24) “should I wear pants in this?” — Roberto Carlos (@TheUniverseMan) December 17, 2017 24) Fair question. 25) girls don’t pack until 30mins before they need to leave because they need half their suitcase every minute. — Roberto Carlos (@TheUniverseMan) December 17, 2017 25) True, and I blame suitcases for this. 26) Girls have two make up bags. One bag with all the make up that they actually use, and one that has absolutely no use at which is full of makeup never touched but is always brought along — Roberto Carlos (@TheUniverseMan) December 17, 2017

26) YOU NEVER KNOW, ROBBIE. 27) I tried to give compliments but I was told to fuck off as apparently I was being sarcastic. “you look really nice in that” “ fuck off Robbie” — Roberto Carlos (@TheUniverseMan) December 17, 2017 27) Fuck off Robbie. 28) Hairgrips everywhere you look. Floor? Hairgrips. Bed? Hairgrips? Shower? Hairgrips. — Roberto Carlos (@TheUniverseMan) December 17, 2017 28) In the US we call these "bobby pins" and yes, this is correct. 29) There will be hair. Everywhere. — Roberto Carlos (@TheUniverseMan) December 17, 2017

29) 100%. 30) Wake girls up in the morning at your own peril. "Robbie turn your alarms off ffs" — Roberto Carlos (@TheUniverseMan) December 17, 2017 30) Who sets an alarm while on VACATION?!?!?!?!? 31) Right so these girls thought it was fuckin hilarious to get all the hair out of their hairbrush and put it on my head????? pic.twitter.com/k3ZehnWoTO — Roberto Carlos (@TheUniverseMan) December 18, 2017 31) The girls were right. That is fuckin hilarious.

Ugh, Robbie. I'M SO MAD AT HOW RIGHT YOU ARE. And other female Twitter users seem to agree. @jordanmasaitis @marandaleexoxo please read this thread bc most of it is spot on 😂 — Lacie Minichelli (@laciem64) December 21, 2017 OMGGG IM DYING😂😂 Kirby’s the mom, Maranda’s the eyeliner applicator and me and lace can’t pick a damn outfit — jo (@jordanmasaitis) December 21, 2017 I'm peeeing omfg why is this so US OMG THE friggen eyeliner friend in the group ahhahaha — Maranda (@marandaleexoxo) December 21, 2017

The thread is reminding a lot of us girls about how great we are. this thread is so funny I love girls https://t.co/A4X5nW2NkD — gabi (@harleivy) December 19, 2017 Who run the world?! GIRLS. And running the world can mess up our hair which is why we need so many bobby pins.