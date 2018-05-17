Woman shares pic of hotel pool compared to how it looked online and LOL.

Hotel pictures always make the facility look so nice. That's the whole point of the picture — to entice people to stay there. So they might use a fisheye lens to make the rooms look bigger. Or maybe use pics of the super nice luxury suites, and not the single rooms with questionable coffee makers and terrifying stains on the carpet.
But the picture of this hotel pool in Vietnam and the reality of it are so far apart it's almost criminal. That's not even a pool, it's a jacuzzi. Twitter user @jennykershawx posted the pictures along with laughing emojis because she's got a sense of humor and what else can you do but laugh?
True, had she looked, she would have found another picture of the jacuzzi, but the perspective from which it was taken was still slightly misleading. It looks like a pool.
One person pointed out that the steps were so small they couldn't even fit the whole word "welcome."
A ton of people on Twitter laughed along with Kershaw and someone called it "next level clickbait." That's pretty much a perfect description.
Someone named Chris Vernazza jumped into the conversation to show photos of a room he booked in Barcelona.
Vernazza spoke to BuzzFeed News, and yep, that "view" is not real. That place is called, aptly, Hotel Curious. Vernazza told BuzzFeed he only planned to stay at the hotel for one night so he didn't look too closely at the photos or room descriptions. He did add, "If they are just going to use a photo, they could have at least used the Gaudí Cathedral or a nicer photo."
The original tweet by @jennykershawx was going viral, and on Monday, website Booking.com replied to it, suggesting she file a complaint.
Kershaw wasn't interested in that, though, saying that it was "just funny."
Someone suggested that people search out a hotel on social media like Instagram to get a better sense of what the place really looks like. Smart!
And one person gave credit where credit was due: to the photographer.