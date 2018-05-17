Woman shares pic of hotel pool compared to how it looked online and LOL.

Hotel pictures always make the facility look so nice. That's the whole point of the picture — to entice people to stay there. So they might use a fisheye lens to make the rooms look bigger. Or maybe use pics of the super nice luxury suites, and not the single rooms with questionable coffee makers and terrifying stains on the carpet.

But the picture of this hotel pool in Vietnam and the reality of it are so far apart it's almost criminal. That's not even a pool, it's a jacuzzi. Twitter user @jennykershawx posted the pictures along with laughing emojis because she's got a sense of humor and what else can you do but laugh?

Our hotel pool in Vietnam...booking.com VS reality 😂🤣😂 we’ve been done there pic.twitter.com/lElDjxzFwd — Jenny Kershaw (@jennykershawx) May 12, 2018

True, had she looked, she would have found another picture of the jacuzzi, but the perspective from which it was taken was still slightly misleading. It looks like a pool.

this one? It's a little misleading as well pic.twitter.com/17D52wkHdr — Tushar (@hamrust) May 14, 2018

One person pointed out that the steps were so small they couldn't even fit the whole word "welcome."