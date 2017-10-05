Advertising

Everyone with a kitchen knows the right way to use a colander. After you make pasta, you put the colander in the sink, you carefully transport the hot pot of pasta and water over, and you pour it all through the strainer, letting the water go down the drain.

Right?

WRONG!

A member of the internet recently schooled us all on the real way we should be using a colander–and it's a doozy.

A dad named Doug Hagler, a.k.a. Ann Wenita, recently posted photos of this revolutionary pasta-straining process on Facebook. Someone named Daibella then shared the photos to Twitter, where they quickly went viral.

To use Hagler's refined method, you simply place the colander–wait for it–INSIDE the pot, on top of the pasta and hot water. Then, making sure the colander doesn't slip out, you tip it all over the drain. Remove the colander, and you're left with a neat pile of pasta in your pot.

As long as you have a colander that fits in your pot, this hack really seems like a time saver. Plus, if you're a chef looking to save some of dat sweet sweet starchy pasta water to make sauce, you can just strain straight into a bowl instead of the drain.

Someecards spoke with Hagler over Twitter DM about the hack. "I've wanted a lid strainer for months but keep forgetting to use one until I was cooking," Hagler told Someecards. "Friday night, September 29, I made spaghetti and grabbed the old colander. Fitting it in the pot was spur of the moment. I thought it was nifty and funny so I documented it with four pictures."

Once again, MIND BLOWN.

Twitter promptly blew up in response to this life-changing methodology.

Good morning to everyone. Just saw this on Facebook and spazzed. pic.twitter.com/YB8qJ2a1g5 — Daibella (@Daibellaaa) October 2, 2017

THATS HOW YOURE SUPPOSE TO DO IT?? my dumbass been pouring it into the strainer just to pour it back into the pan after. Wooooooooooow https://t.co/eDD6YEnapQ — Adrian📸 (@woahaydrian) October 3, 2017

@ChloePoole4 @abbieliquorish how have I been doing this wrong ma whole life — Aishling marr (@AishlingTheaa) October 3, 2017

Damn. You learn something new everyday. — Alexis Avila ♋️ (@lexisavila10) October 3, 2017

It's been this easy all along pic.twitter.com/8tVz37DfPB — 🌴yree (@KingMaduro) October 3, 2017

However, others were not impressed, and they pointed out flaws in this otherwise genius plan.

I dunno, this some Illuminati shit. Tryna make me but more strainers to contribute to capitalism. I don't think so, sirs and ma'ams. — King Picou-BOO 🎃👻 (@KingTashaun) October 3, 2017

Pots come in different sizes. Y'all gonna buy a one-size fits all strainer orrrr...? stop letting the internet think for you, shit is scary — SpookDaddy (@ImDPL) October 3, 2017

Nah, I've been doing it right the whole time. This method is bullshit. pic.twitter.com/aOGiWSi1sa — Wray's lost neice (@AmariBailey) October 3, 2017

It also looks more dangerous doing it the other way. I feel like i would burn myself trying to do it the wrong way — 🌴SageDaHerb🛩 (@spicy_sage) October 3, 2017

okay but not all of them are going to perfectly fit like that — Bex Davis (@bexpressionss) October 3, 2017

Remember, everyone you meet in life might have a different pot, colander, and pasta shape than you do, but we must accept and respect all pasta-straining methods. Because in the end, we're all want the same thing: to enjoy a delicious bowl of pasta.

