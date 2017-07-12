Advertising

Sneaking snacks into movie theaters is an art form. And Twitter user @Barrington_14 and his friends are the masters of this art form, as proved by a Snapchat story that Barrington shared on Twitter yesterday. Their tactic for smuggling snacks is both evil and genius so of course, it went viral.

This innovative couple stored enough snacks for approximately 12 adults (movies can go long, we get it) inside an empty baby carrier. And they carried their "baby" past the movie ticketer without even a second look. Given the insane prices movie theater charge for snacks, we estimate these movie-goers saved themselves about one million dollars.

Watch and learn:

when i tell y'all im about to buy a baby carrier of craigslist for the low...this is genius pic.twitter.com/eahVMZ6xfo — 6arrington (@Barrington_14) July 11, 2017

The tweet has gone massively viral. And people are taking notes.

Many are inspired to try this themselves.

Let's do it — Lebron Fan (@iTweet4UglyPpl) July 12, 2017

Yes this is an awesome idea😏😂😘 — aileen..♡ (@aileenguzman_) July 12, 2017

We are about to see a lot more couples bringing their "babies" to the movies.

AHAHAHAH 100% trying this — Ahmed Moe 🦋 (@AhmedMoeee) July 12, 2017

Thanks cely 😊😊 pic.twitter.com/NBLd7S4etW — Ä D R I A N (@UniquePolo13) July 12, 2017

This guy kind of missed the point...

Of course there are always wise asses on Twitter who need to provide a counterpoint:

Bro just have your shorty bring the big purse — Aubrey Flowers (@SuperAubrey3000) July 11, 2017

Sure, but a baby carrier can hold MORE SNACKS, bro. And if you aren't smuggling a 10 pound baby's worth of snacks into a movie theater, ARE YOU EVEN LIVING???

