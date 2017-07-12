Sneaking snacks into movie theaters is an art form. And Twitter user @Barrington_14 and his friends are the masters of this art form, as proved by a Snapchat story that Barrington shared on Twitter yesterday. Their tactic for smuggling snacks is both evil and genius so of course, it went viral.
This innovative couple stored enough snacks for approximately 12 adults (movies can go long, we get it) inside an empty baby carrier. And they carried their "baby" past the movie ticketer without even a second look. Given the insane prices movie theater charge for snacks, we estimate these movie-goers saved themselves about one million dollars.
Watch and learn:
The tweet has gone massively viral. And people are taking notes.
Many are inspired to try this themselves.
We are about to see a lot more couples bringing their "babies" to the movies.
This guy kind of missed the point...
Of course there are always wise asses on Twitter who need to provide a counterpoint:
Sure, but a baby carrier can hold MORE SNACKS, bro. And if you aren't smuggling a 10 pound baby's worth of snacks into a movie theater, ARE YOU EVEN LIVING???