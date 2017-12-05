This kid who interviewed a cat should be the new host of everything.

Interviewing a family member can be difficult, especially if the subject is a diva and also a cat. But one kid gave it the ol' college (grammar school?) try, and succeeded (sort of). The interview was cut short, but a lot of questions were answered.
The cat, named Coco, is very particularly about where she gets petted, as you can see from the transcribed interview.
The funny interview went viral on Twitter, getting over 18,000 retweets and almost 50,000 likes so far, probably because anyone who's ever even met a cat can relate. And people rightfully raved about the kid's writing talent, because this is for real funny.
The child's parent and tweeter of the interview mentioned that he was excited to relay the information that his/her writing was getting so much praise on the internet.
Oh, and by the way, if you're interested in the subject of the interview, here she is: Coco!
We're really interested in any forthcoming interviews with Coco, a cat who is not afraid to tell it like it is.
We'd also be fine with a cat conducting the interviews.