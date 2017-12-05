This kid who interviewed a cat should be the new host of everything.

Interviewing a family member can be difficult, especially if the subject is a diva and also a cat. But one kid gave it the ol' college (grammar school?) try, and succeeded (sort of). The interview was cut short, but a lot of questions were answered.

My kid did an interview with her cat pic.twitter.com/PCdnBTiRNs — Look out honey coz Im using technology (@MrPaulDuane) December 4, 2017

The cat, named Coco, is very particularly about where she gets petted, as you can see from the transcribed interview.

The funny interview went viral on Twitter, getting over 18,000 retweets and almost 50,000 likes so far, probably because anyone who's ever even met a cat can relate. And people rightfully raved about the kid's writing talent, because this is for real funny.

