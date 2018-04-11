Woman captures exactly what it means to have social anxiety. The internet couldn't relate more.

Social anxiety is really rough. It can keep you away from friends and family, and lock you into loneliness. This week, YouTuber Jessie Paege tweeted about real social anxiety (not just introversion or liking to be alone) and as her tweet went viral, she got a lot of responses from other people who suffer from the same problem.

In her tweet, she wrote, "Social anxiety is not 'omggg I love netflix and I hate everyone,' it's longing to go to social situations that are easy for other people, wanting to use your voice, but feeling stifled, feeling trapped in your thoughts, and so much more."

Other people chimed in with their own experiences with anxiety.

Anxiety is staying up till four in the morning thinking about how situations could have differed, had you just changed one thing. Anxiety is falling down the rabbit hole of endless "what ifs" and scenarios for all the bad things that *could* happen. — Morgan Elaine (@EmmySheetz) April 9, 2018

Anxiety is struggling to catch your breath while you try to assess every little thing "accordingly." Anxiety is nail-biting, hair-pulling, continuous chills & so much more while you try to figure out what the hell you're going to do. There's no band-aid to make it better.---- — Morgan Elaine (@EmmySheetz) April 9, 2018

It’s also



-not being able to stop obsessing over how people see you

-obsessing over your appearance and behavior

-kicking yourself for anything you say/do that didn’t go over well

-doing anything in your power to not appear inferior to others https://t.co/bgzArrDfrv — indi @ ttrpg bender (@xoindigold) April 10, 2018