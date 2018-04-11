Woman captures exactly what it means to have social anxiety. The internet couldn't relate more.

Advertising
Social anxiety is really rough. It can keep you away from friends and family, and lock you into loneliness. This week, YouTuber Jessie Paege tweeted about real social anxiety (not just introversion or liking to be alone) and as her tweet went viral, she got a lot of responses from other people who suffer from the same problem.
In her tweet, she wrote, "Social anxiety is not 'omggg I love netflix and I hate everyone,' it's longing to go to social situations that are easy for other people, wanting to use your voice, but feeling stifled, feeling trapped in your thoughts, and so much more."
Other people chimed in with their own experiences with anxiety.
For some people, one of the worst parts is having people tell you just "stop being anxious."
One person pointed out how the media portrays social anxiety as just adorable shyness, but that's not even close to what it really feels like.
Social anxiety doesn't always present in the same ways. Some people can mask it at times, or be fine in certain settings but a mess in others.
Jessie Paege pointed out that just like a broken leg, your brain sometimes needs healing. It's never a bad idea to get mental health treatment, if you can.
And remember — even though you may feel alone, you're not.
