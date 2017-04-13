Advertising

It's been a while since infamous "pharma bro" Martin Shkreli made headlines with his rich boy antics, like buying the rights to a life-saving drug and hiking the price 700%, or buying the only copy of a Wu-Tang Clan album and not letting anyone hear it. Wondering what this beloved internet villain was up to, comedians Dylan Palladino and Freddy G invited Shkreli to be a guest on their podcast Model and the Mensch. Shockingly, Shkreli agreed.

For 18 cringe-inducing minutes, the hosts basically set Shkreli up to say as many loathsome and/or chauvinistic things as possible, and he didn't let them down even once. This is not a guy who's afraid of looking like an A-hole.

In the two-minute clip below, Shkreli explains what he looks for in a woman, gives his opinion on plastic surgery, and tells a story about a nightclub that will make you shudder for at least a week. It's great.

Click here to listen to the full interview in your browser, or here to see it in iTunes. Trust us, it's worth the download.

