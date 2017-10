Advertising

Let's not mince words: getting older sucks. Sure, it's all fun-and-games at first, but one day you wake up and suddenly your body is making weird crunching noises, picking up something from off the floor is a workout, and sacrificing style for orthopedic shoes actually seems worth it. Basically, getting old is hard AF, especially when you realize that you don't even know what AF stands for because you're not 17.

Like you, these memes about getting older are aging like a fine wine:

AGING ACTUALLY MAKES YOU MORE ATTRACTIVE IF YOU CONSIDER THE FACT THAT SKELETONS ARE COOL AS HELL — NOT A WOLF (@SICKOFWOLVES) February 21, 2017

me at age 10: why do adults like HGTV

me 10 years later: tile floors? with THOSE cabinets?? ugh, you're killing me, deborah!!! — Typical Girl (@femaIes) March 12, 2017

Your 30's mostly consist of getting excited when you find out a professional athlete is older than you. — maura quint (@behindyourback) December 22, 2014

Ever since I turned 50, reading has become horribly similar to filling a bath with the plug out. — Hugh Laurie (@hughlaurie) January 11, 2015

Hey guys, remember when you could still refer to your knees as right and left instead of good and bad? Good times. — Mmmkay? (@missekay) April 7, 2013

My daughter just asked why we say "hang up" the phone and now I feel 90. — Jason English (@EnglishJason) June 2, 2015

its important to get your shit together at an early age, so that when you get older, you have a big cohesive pile of shit — Mike F (@mikefossey) August 29, 2016

You know you're getting old when all of your injuries are a result of "sleeping weird" — elan gale (@theyearofelan) January 6, 2015

20s: I can do anything I want, the world is my oyster

30s: standing here hurts my back — kid block (@senderblock23) September 1, 2015

@RebelCircus

AGE 10: I want to see the entire world.

AGE 26: I want to try 3-5 more hummus brands. — Tyler Schmall (@tylerschmall) September 9, 2016

A grey pube is God's way of saying "start wrapping things up." — Gary Janetti (@GaryJanetti) July 14, 2015

I don't want to say I'm getting old, but I just threw my back out throwing my shoulder out. — Patrick Walsh (@thepatrickwalsh) January 24, 2014

You know you're getting old when you watch Home Alone and wonder how much their mortgage is! 😯 pic.twitter.com/6iCeykHQrH — Tony Shepherd (@tonysheps) December 10, 2015

becoming older than 10 years old was the biggest mistake of my life — on her period (@onherperiod) December 19, 2016

don't @ me today A post shared by 🌿🌳💨Dab Moms💨🌳🌿 (@dabmoms) on Sep 24, 2017 at 1:09pm PDT

NBC via @DabMoms

Life goals change as you get older. For example as a kid I wanted to be a veterinarian and now I just aspire to make it through the workday. — (((OhNoSheTwitnt))) (@OhNoSheTwitnt) October 12, 2015

DubaiMemes

you know you're getting old when people your age are having babies on purpose — psychedelic (@_viibbe) December 7, 2015

I thought I was just really tired but it's been 5 years so I guess this is how I look now. — Amy Dillon (@amydillon) September 11, 2014

I know I'm getting old because I just saw a group of hot chicks in bikinis and my first thought was "I hope they're wearing sunblock." — Stephanie McMaster (@Smethanie) June 23, 2013

