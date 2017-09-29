Cleaning is serious business, as all clean freaks know. There's nothing worse than a freshly cleaned floor with footprints on it, or a dirty bathroom with a clogged drain and beard shavings in the sink. These are the things that drive us NUTS, and we must clean and clean again as though possessed by the spirit of Alice from The Brady Bunch. But why not take a break from your constant battle against dirt and messes and check out these memes about cleaning.
15 memes for clean freaks to look at in between cleaning.
Filed by Jessie Dean Altman | Sep 29, 2017 @ 10:22am 30 SHARES
