15 men shared their most awkward boner situations. They move in mysterious ways.

Girls have it tough in adolescence — the size of their boobs (from non-existent to huge) is definitely going to get noticed by the boys and no doubt commented upon. But girls aren't the only ones who have it rough during the tumultuous teenage years.
I don't have a penis, so I've never had to deal with getting a hard on at a really awkward time. But over on Reddit men are sharing stories of the times they got boners at the worst possible moments. Who knew that boys were constantly walking around high school with the most random boners? Well, boys knew, I guess.
Sounds like these suckers like to pop up whenever it's least convenient. Boners move in mysterious ways.
1. LtHarbaughsRaichu's boner wasn't really awkward for him, just for his family.
So I must have been young and not fully aware of how my body worked yet I suppose, but I have a very distinct memory of my dad telling me one morning that I should take some time and relax before I come downstairs. Apparently I had a habit of coming straight from bed to breakfast -- morning wood and all. Looking back I have no idea how I wasn't conscious of this...
2. Who among us hasn't used a penis as a racetrack, right, Uchigatan?
I used to get a boner in the bath back before I knew what it was, and I raced hotwheels up and down my dick
Those were awkward times.
3. CypherCam and his wang opted to just sit it out. Good choice.
German class in 9th grade. We were taking a test and I was the first one to finish it. Teacher notices me sitting at my desk with my pencil down and just staring into the distance.
"You can bring your test to my desk if you're done, Cypher."
"I'm fine. I'll wait."
4. Ikillmunchkins' story isn't about his most awkward boner, it's about his most awkward please-don't-let-me-get-a-boner.
I had a catheter in when i was 13 and when they take it out, they just come into your home, pop the balloon and pull it out. Two female nurses showed up and i had to think of puppies being killed in order to not get a boner
5. INEED_THE_THINGABOVE should have thought about those dead puppies. :(
My most awkward one was when I broke my leg right beneath my dick. The nurse was kinda hot and had to shave my leg cause I needed an operation. She accidentally touched my weiner with her breast and I couldn’t keep that damn thing down.
6. Timpano_Drops was the very unproud owner of a wee iron johnson.
Got my first boner (while awake at least) at my 10th birthday. Don't know what the reason was, but sometimes dicks don't need a reason. Got upset when I couldn't push it back in and started crying. When my grandma asked why I was crying I proclaimed to her (and everyone there) "my penis turned to metal". Luckily, it's only talked about at every single family gathering we have had after that, so the shame is limited.
7. After reading PoopedOnYourPee's story, we are also cringing.
Passing notes in 7th grade talking dirty with this skater chick. The teacher catches me receiving the note and asks me to stand at the front of class and read it out loud. With all eyes on me and no time to do the ol boner tuck into the elastic band of my boxers trick, I stood up with my sticker pecking out. The only good that came from that was I didn't have to read the note out loud anymore, I still cringe about sometimes.
8. Nocontroll was reeeeaaaalllly excited about the end of class.
Literally any time I was in middle school and class would end. I have no idea why but the random boners always happened about 20 seconds before the bell.
Lots of walking with my backpack in front of my waist.
9. Badatquitting15 got hard at what has to be one of the most improper times possible.
I think I've got you all beat. 19 years old, staying with my friend's family that has a bunch of kids. So me and my friend are in school together, but he has a hot sister that's maybe two years younger than me, that I also had a crush on.
He also has a couple of little sisters in elementary school that I legitimately feel the same towards as my little sister. As in, I've spent a bunch of time with them, they draw me pictures...just act like typical little sisters. And I would have given my life to protect theirs.
Well, we all needed to pack into the station wagon for a road trip, and the little girls needed to sit on the laps of the people sitting in the back seats next to the doors (people took safety a bit looser back then). I was one of those people.
So I don't know if it was the vibrations from the road, or sitting pressed up to the hot sister next to me, or just my dick being a dick, but I get a boner. So there I am horrified that a little girl is sitting on my lap and I have a fucking boner.
10. -Words-Words-Words- didn't want to deal with "hey, is that a banana in your onesie or are you just happy to pin me?"
Freshman year of high school. Wrestling practice. I grabbed a sweatshirt from one of the bigger weight class guys, put it on (it was like a tent on me) and I just got up and left. You don't want to be getting a no reason erection in an all guy catholic high school's wrestling class.
11. 19southmainco booped the doctor's nose with his wiener! BOOP.
Went to doctor when i was a teen. One of my testicles is much bigger than the other. Just wanted to make sure everything was okay.
New woman in clinic. Kind of young. I tell her about my nut and she says, 'Alright, let me get a look here.'
Now I didnt have a problem with dropping trow, but after i pulled my boxers down, sitting on the medical table, she bent her face down as she held my balls. And the tip of my dick hit her nose.
She looked up at me and blushed. My dick was waving hi now at this point, like an inflatable arm waving tubeman as I tried to exert willpower over my boner. I have no idea why she did what she did, but her face was that of 'I just really fucked up.'
I pulled my pants back up and she told me I should get an ultrasound. That was fine too.
12. Thank you, Stranger_in_a_van, for this visual.
9th grade, 1st period gym class. I dozed off in the corner of the gym before class started. When I woke up, the gym teacher was yelling at me to line up for roll call. Everyone else was already lined up. On the other side of the gym. All quietly watching me.
As I began to stand up, I felt the telltale tightness of morning wood against my gym shorts. I panicked, and before I could finish getting up, I fell down face first and started army crawling across the gym. My gym teacher asked me what the heck I was doing. I yelled, "my foot is asleep!" He just sighed while the entire class watched me drag myself across the gymnasium for what was probably about a minute (but felt like a week).
13. Aw, lil' Narddog16 popped up to say "hi," too!
Ahh fuck. Well, at an 8th grade birthday party at a hotel pool, there were a pair of smokin' hot twins in the hot tub. They were wearing bikinis, and their newly developed boobies were on full display. One of my friends was chilling with them in the hot tub, so I said fuck it I'm going over to hang with them.
On my way over, I took one glance at their racks and immediately entered the boner zone. Whatever, I'm no rookie, I've been in situations like this before. I decided to take the waistband route and flipped the little guy up. I guess I had also been going through some changes, because my "little guy" was no longer so little, and the head of the snake was, unbeknownst to me, poking up above the waistband.
So there I am, approaching this hot tub with confidence. I say what's up as I start walking in, and I look down. Staring back at me, like the eye of Sauron, is my dick head, in full view of everyone. I look up and my friend is bawling in laughter. The girls sat there looking awkward. I don't remember anything else. Good times.
14. Followthepull had yet another reason to hate school.
I would get anxiety boners as a young teen. My mom drove me and every morning on the way to school, there it was standing to attention. The more I thought about it, the harder it would get. I just prayed no one noticed the trouser snake going down one leg of my pants as I walked to class but I'm sure they did.
15. MadmanTardy suffered from "boredom boners." Man, penises are real attention-seekers, aren't they?
It was middle school, and I sat towards the back of the class. I had a "boredom boner", and that's when my teacher called me to her desk at the front of the room. I had to act fast, so I covered it with my schoolbook.
Halfway to her desk, the teacher says, "Uh, you don't need your textbook. Go put it back on your desk."
I froze in a panic and stopped in my tracks. I ended up right next to a girl sitting at her desk, whose face was basically crotch-level. With the attention brought to my book, she looked over and saw what was going on.
I'll never forget her whispering to herself, "Ohhh my god"