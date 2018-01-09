Brave people shared their biggest screw-ups they miraculously fixed before anyone noticed.

You know that feeling when you make a mistake but catch it right before it turns into a huge problem? Like when you stop yourself juuuust before you accidentally lock the keys in the car. Or like at the end of Risky Business, when Tom Cruise has to put his entire house back together before his parents get home. Heart-pounding panic, and then sweet, sweet relief.
Over on Reddit, people 'fessed up to their biggest screw-ups that, through their own doing or through divine intervention from above, they managed to fix before anyone noticed.
1. Fjsgk learned the hard way not to overload the dryer.
Always growing up my mom told me not to overload the dryer. It was one of those fancy expensive ones and she didn't want it to break. For years she said this and I never took her seriously. Then one time after I moved out they had me house sit for a weekend. I brought literally all my laundry and washed it in a single load (stupid I know). Ended up breaking the dryer. They were coming home the next day (Sunday).
I went full repair man and took the entire thing apart, or at least getting the whole front off and getting into the meat of the thing. Turned out I snapped the band. Called everywhere and no one had the band. Ended up finding this random store downtown that specialized in washer and dryer repairs. Went in and bought a band similar to what I needed. Went home, put it on, and put everything back together. Took up my entire Saturday. It's been 3 years and my mom still doesn't know. Hehe.
2. Nikmi had to think quick to hold on to her reputation for good baking.
I made a cake for work, and accidently swapped sugar for salt. As I was prepping it in the staff lounge, I cut myself a small bite, and tasted it, it was horrible! People were already arriving for lunch, and being known as someone who bake amazing cakes, people were excited to have a slice. Not knowing what to do, I picked up the cake, and using all of my acting abilities. "Stumbled" and dropped it on the floor.. Leaving a huge cake mess, but saving my reputation!
Best part was, that the boss felt so bad for me (and perhaps disappointed at not getting any cake) that he told me to head down to the local bakery and pick up a cake, and he'd wire me the money, to cover the expense!
3. Eraser_dust's mistake ended up working out just fine.
When I was 15, I tried to bake a carrot cake, and I think I misread how much carrots to put and ended up with maybe 10x the amount of carrots you're supposed to make. Whatever I did, it became the mushiest "cake" ever.
Guests were already coming, and in a stroke of genius, I told my mom's friends, "Since two of you are bringing your babies along, I made it extra soft for them. I also reduced the sugar and increased the carrots to make it healthier!"
My parents' friends kept going on about what a thoughtful, sweet kid I am, baking a cake specially with babies in mind.
The weird thing was, the babies were hooked on the cake. One of the moms kept calling my mom for the next few months asking if I have time to bake that cake again. I did try to replicate it but I just couldn't so I kept pretending I was too busy.
I met her kid again when she was 11 and apparently, one of her earliest memories was eating that cake. Her mom told me I was the one who baked it for her so she was really excited to meet me, because in her memories, it's some mindblowingly awesome cake that no cake has ever compared to. I had to burst her bubble and tell her what really happened.
4. Grandma_Is_Satan came so closing to losing both a bird and a job.
I am a Vet, the office I work at it open 24/7 but there aren't many workers around from about 2:00 to 4:30 am. One night it was Christmas Eve and I offered to stay. I was there with two other people and it was about 4:00 am, the two others went out to get some coffee, I stayed back and watched the animals while they were out.
There weren't many animals but there was a parrot. A few minutes after the other workers left the parrot started screaming, it started making these hideous wailing sounds so I went to see it and it had gotten its toe stuck in the latch to open the cage, I opened the door to free it and it flew out, I chased after it but then I LOST it, it was being quiet so I couldn't hear I think and it refused to come out, then the other workers came back and I went into full panic mode because I had just lost a very ill bird that was supposed to go home at 7:00 am.
Just as they walked in I made up some bullshit excuse as to why I couldn't chat with them and I went looking for the bird, luckily it screeched again and I found it and put it back, nobody ever found out but I panicked a little when someone came in to do XRays a little later and yelled out "why is there bird shit on the computer?"
5. IHaveTheMustacheNow helped prevent one of these screw-ups from happening to someone else. Heroes, capes, etc.
I used to work at a call center for a popular gift company. This one couple calls up and says "we need to cancel our order!" I look it up, and tell them ups already has the order to deliver it. They tell me "You dont understand. We are sending this to our son and his wife. We accidentally put his ex wife's name on the card. It will ruin Christmas if they receive this gift!!!" I was finally able to call UPS and get them to not deliver the package. Not my screw up, but dang.
6. TheFeralBookworm is probably very thankful for the internet, because how else is someone gonna know how to fix this?
I spilled red wax all over cream carpet when I was about sixteen. Then carefully cleaned it all up using printer paper and an iron (you lay the paper over the wax, iron on low heat, and it transfers the wax from the carpet to the paper).
What made it harder was that my mum (one of those really particular, house proud people) was napping in the next room the whole time. Had to do all of it without waking her up.
When we moved out, there was a tiny stain still there, but she never picked up on it until then.
7. Backwater_Lunatic should probably not try to send his girlfriends emails while drunk.
I was sending a porn link to my girlfriend and accidentally shared it to my facebook wall instead of in a message. I don't know how- I must have been tired or drunk or something. We're talking hardcore lesbian anal [redacted] porn here. I didn't even realize I'd done it until the following day.
I woke up to a message from Facebook telling me they'd auto-removed my post because it appeared to be spam (the message contained a link and my heart almost jumped out of my chest and ran away). I don't think anybody saw it, thank god. I've never been so grateful to a robot in my entire life.
8. RebelLion_HalfBrain almost changed his relationship with his sisters forever.
I accidentally sent a dick pic meant for my girlfriend to a group chat I have with my three sisters.
Luckily my service went down right before the picture was sent. Was so relieved to see a message saying my message was not sent would you like to retry, no, no I would not.
9. Stedman88's demon phone sends whatever it wants.
I'm a high school teacher. I'm also very clumsy with my phone. For a few weeks two years ago my phone was all messed up from being cracked and getting wet that sometimes it wouldn't respond when I touched the screen and then randomly a few minutes later would catch up on all the swipes and touches that it had ignored previously making my phone seem like it was possessed by demons.
I'm lying in bed around 9 pm messing around on my phone and I get a message from my boss (middle aged woman, married with kids, incredibly nice and best boss I've ever had) and my phone starts doing the thing where it doesn't respond when I touch it. Fine, no big deal. A few minutes later I unlock it to respond and sure enough it starts doing the possessed demon thing. First it opens the messaging app my boss had sent me a message on, next it decides I want to send my boss a picture, then it decides what picture it wants to send which was sure enough an obscene picture that I'd taken for a ladyfriend and not bothered deleting. This all happened in the span of maybe five seconds. I frantically turned my phone off not 100% sure the picture hadn't been sent.
When I turned my phone back on the first thing I did was delete the messaging app hoping that if send had been clicked that it didn't have time to load the picture message. As a result I had no way of being 100% certain that the picture hadn't indeed been sent.
Fortunately, the next day passed without me getting fired. It was pretty fucking horrific though.
10. Ryankennethhull didn't even follow the one simple rule. SMDH.
Parents went out for the weekend, I wasnt a bad kid so there was only one rule: No hookah in the living room. Easy enough, smile and wave, promise not to burn the house down, yada yada yada, I end up smoking hookah in my living room, which had been recently recarpeted. One of my friends goes to flip the coal, and I gave him a warning of how this was the ONLY rule I had, and if he dropped the coal, my parents would never let me live it down, plus I didnt have enough money to get my entire living room recarpeted before they got back. He nods, and goes for the coal.
Next thing I know, the red hot coal falls onto the carpet, and starts sizzling a nice burn hole directly into the center of the rug. I jump for it, attempting to pick up the hot coal with my hands. I succeed in getting the coal back onto the hookah, but not before shooting a bunch of embers onto a floormat by the door. (The floormat was a surplus section left over from the new rug, and luckily had the same wear and weave pattern as the area I had burned.) Luckily, one of the friends I was with had a father who installed rugs professionally. On Sunday, George, who we now call the Carpet Whisperer, worked overtime on his hands and knees to patch the spot I had burned. A half hour before my parents got home, George finished up, and left me the burnt cutout piece, promising not to tell my parents. He did leave me with the burnt section he cut out, which I still have tucked away for a special day.
11. Xcopa is living proof of is why racism, even joking, should not be written down.
At work (on my personal email) I was emailing my best friend who was polish, we often used “polak” as a joke. Me being part Italian I also referred to “greasy Italians”. Sent the email to my friend, looked again and realize I had typed it up in the wrong email window and sent it to a client.
I instantly recalled the email and sent an email apologizing to the client saying it wasn't intended for them.
Thank god for old Microsoft outlooks recall feature. It saved my ass that day in 2008. The client never got the original email.
12. HokeyWB had to do a wee bit of work over the weekend.
I was Online Manager for an organisation about a decade ago.
I was super-tired and working late one Friday night when I screwed up and deleted their entire website. I threw up a "Were doing maintenance" message and spent the next eight hours trying to find another copy of the code... discovering along the way that the organisation did not have a single working backup.
In the end I went to the Internet Archive and saw that some of the text was there... so I went home at four in the morning, slept for a couple of hours and was back in the office by 7am Sat morning. I then spent the entire weekend locked in my seat grinding away to recreate the the entire website from scratch. Graphics, JavaScript, applets, forms, HTML etc etc etc. I walked out the door about 4am Monday morning... and then wandered in to the office by 9am like nothing had happened.
The only fallout was a slow stream of calls and emails over the next six months saying that "My page seems to have disappeared?" which I blamed on a succession of different made-up reasons.
13. ClearingFlags maybe almost started a war, NBD.
I technically invaded Iran.
I was serving in the Navy during the War on Terror, on my second deployment, and was in Navigation. Our Captain was a little... eccentric? And he liked fucking with people. So one night he came on the bridge in his robe and fuzzy slippers and asked me to plot out 12 nautical miles from Iran. Which marks the shift from territorial to international waters.
My "mission" for the rest of the night was to ride that line. Either to let them see us on radar just outside of their waters, or just to give me something to do for shits and giggles. So for the next few hours I was advising course corrections and doing everything I could to keep us close to but not inside that line.
Except for the little slip up of forgetting to account for drift once. Whoops. So for about... 10 minutes or so the US Navy had technically invaded Iran's territorial waters. They apparently didn't notice, and I corrected it quickly.
In truth it's probably not nearly as big of a deal as it sounds, but at the time 21 year old me was fucking sweating bullets, thinking I'd just declared war on a foreign country or something.