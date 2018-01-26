17 f**king terrifying Wikipedia pages that will keep you up at night.

The page for serial killer Nathaniel Bar-Jonah is horrific, in which it describes how he abducted, raped, and murdered a bunch of kids, as well as his predilection for eating the remains of his victims, as well as grinding up and grilling them to serve to his friends and family at cookouts. He even started compiling a cookbook of his recipes for dishes such as “little boy pot pie” and “french-fried kid”. The following is an excerpt of how fucked up this guy was:

Bar-Jonah's earliest interest in the taste of human flesh can be traced to his childhood. Beginning at about the age of six, he would pick at his scabs until his skin was festering, then proceed to suck on the blood from the wound. His teachers at Webster Elementary School would call his mother numerous times to notify her that her son's habit was upsetting to the teachers and students. When he was incarcerated in Montana State Prison, many of the guards observed him perform the same habit. One guard reported that once Bar-Jonah had the scab in his mouth that he "appeared to be having sex."