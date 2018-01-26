17 f**king terrifying Wikipedia pages that will keep you up at night.

Wikipedia is a great place for getting information, even if that information is terrifying and ghoulish in nature. Are you interested in serial killers, horrible accidents, and incurable diseases? Well, then this is the list for you. Here are 17 truly scary Wikipedia pages, as chosen by people on Reddit.
1. The Fritzl Case, which was one of the cases that inspired the book, Room. (Via Bayleafqween)
The Fritzl Case, Basically a woman was locked in a basement by her father for 24 years. It's probably one of the most fucked up things I've read.
2. The diving bell accident on the Byford Dolphin. (Via TheCumCatcher)
The byford dolphin, its an oil rig that had an accident in one of its diving bells wherein a man was forced through a small metal opening by pressure...its brutal stuff.
Here's a little excerpt from the Wikipedia page.
Subsequent investigation by forensic pathologists determined Hellevik, being exposed to the highest pressure gradient and in the process of moving to secure the inner door, was forced through the 60 centimetres (24 in) diameter opening created by the jammed interior trunk door by escaping air and violently dismembered, including bisection of his thoracoabdominal cavity, which further resulted in expulsion of all of the internal organs of his chest and abdomen, except the trachea and a section of small intestine, and of the thoracic spine. These were projected some distance, one section later being found 10 metres (30 ft) vertically above the exterior pressure door.
Welp.
3. The sinking of the U.S.S. Indianopolis. That's the ship that the character Quint from Jaws was on. (Via Emmanuel_Zorg)
There's worse accounts than the wiki, but the sinking of the U.S.S. Indianapolis. Hundreds of men floating in open ocean being eaten by sharks, listen to each other being eaten by sharks in the night and many inadvertently committing suicide by swimming towards hallucinations from exposure.
4. Serial killer Albert Fish, who also stuck pins inside himself. (Via tron-bonne)
Albert Fish comes to mind.
The excerpt where he sent a letter to the parents of the child he just killed and ate still fucks with my head to this day.
5. Serial killer Robert Hanson who would hunt his victims like prey. (Via neverdox)
Robert Hansen was a serial killer who would kidnap women, then release them in the woods in Alaska and hunt them with a rifle and knife
6. Fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, in which the sufferer's bones and connective tissue grow together, eventually rendering them immobile. (Also via neverdox)
Stone man syndrome is a condition which causes your body to repair tissues like muscles with bone, so all movement slowly renders you unable to move. there is no cure
7. The devastating psychiatric disorder Capgras delusion. (Yet again, via neverdox)
Capgras delusion is a condition that makes you believe friends family or pets have been replaced by identicalimposters8
8. Fetal abduction was the subject of the horror movie Inside. (Via ParagonExample)
A terrifying Wikipedia page is fetal abduction. Here is a sample excerpt:
In Philadelphia in November 1974, a 36-year-old woman named Winifred Ransom hacked and shot to death 26 year-old Margaret Sweeney. Sweeney was 8 months pregnant at the time. After first knocking Sweeney unconscious, Ransom cut the fetus out of Sweeney with a butcher knife. Sweeney regained consciousness during the operation, at which point Ransom struck her with a hatchet at least 20 times and then shot her 3 times. Ransom buried Sweeney beneath the floorboards of her kitchen. Ransom's husband eventually alerted authorities roughly 3 days later. Police found the body November 16. The baby girl survived and was cared for by her grandfather. Ransom was acquitted on the grounds of insanity. She was released from Byberry State Hospital mental institution after 20 months.
How do you release someone like that after 20 months!?!
9. The notorious serial killer David Parker Ray, who made his own entire torture chamber. (Via cheesecake_boom)
David Parker Ray aka The Toy Box Killer.
He would play a tape for his victims when he abducted them. This transcript would be the first thing they would hear when they woke up from their ether-induced sleep
10. This list of "unusual deaths." *shudders* (Via protynie)
The list of unusual deaths.
It's incredibly long, and there are lots of weird/quirky/awful deaths. The one that stuck with me was a woman walking along a road to work and a man was mowing his lawn. A piece of metal got kicked up by the mower and hit her in the head. Boom. Instant death. It's not helpful to think about at night.
Also the one where a woman was trying to reach behind her tv stand and she got stuck there and died. Her family looked for her for weeks, all the while she was dead in her own house.
11. Serial killer Nathanial Bar-Jonah was known to eat his victims and even serve them to other people. (Via VictorBlimpmuscle)
The page for serial killer Nathaniel Bar-Jonah is horrific, in which it describes how he abducted, raped, and murdered a bunch of kids, as well as his predilection for eating the remains of his victims, as well as grinding up and grilling them to serve to his friends and family at cookouts. He even started compiling a cookbook of his recipes for dishes such as “little boy pot pie” and “french-fried kid”. The following is an excerpt of how fucked up this guy was:
Bar-Jonah's earliest interest in the taste of human flesh can be traced to his childhood. Beginning at about the age of six, he would pick at his scabs until his skin was festering, then proceed to suck on the blood from the wound. His teachers at Webster Elementary School would call his mother numerous times to notify her that her son's habit was upsetting to the teachers and students. When he was incarcerated in Montana State Prison, many of the guards observed him perform the same habit. One guard reported that once Bar-Jonah had the scab in his mouth that he "appeared to be having sex."
12. Pseudocoma, a condition in which a person becomes completely paralyzed, yet remains awake and aware. (Via Throne-Eins)
Locked-in syndrome. Basically, you're completely paralyzed (save for your eyes...sometimes) and cannot speak, but you're fully conscious and awake instead of being in a coma. Oh, and there's no treatment or cure.
13. Genie, the child who grew up alone in a small room. (Via Aaaaaaaandimdone)
She was a "feral child" kept in a small room for most of her childhood in dark and silence. As a result she suffered catastrophic developmental complications like nothing seen before or since, some related to isolation and a lack of depth perception due to her small quarters. And the system failed her entirely after she was found and rescued from her crazy abusive father.
14. Notorious serial killer Ed Gein, who made furniture and shoes out of his victims' skin. (Via WanderingSwampBeast)
Ed Gein, a serial killer/graverobber who made furniture and clothing out of human remains.
He inspired the characters of Norman Bates, Buffalo Bill, and Leatherface.
15. This tragic, violent story of kids killing a 2-year-old. (Via youmes)
In, 1993, Robert Thompson and Jon Venables beat 2-year-old James Bulger to death. Thompson and Venables were 10 at the time.
16. The murder of Helle Crafts, a.k.a. the Woodchipper Murder, which was one of the inspirations for the movie Fargo. (Via gollumtheweeaboo)
I just found something that disturbed me! The Murder of Helle Crafts is about a woman who was murdered by her husband and, though her body was never found, her husband purchased a chainsaw and a woodchipper after her death. The chainsaw was discovered in the bottom in a nearby lake, covered in Helle's hair and blood. All that forensic investigators were able to recover from her body was "3 ounces (85 g) of human tissue, including a tooth with unique dental work, a toenail covered in pink nail polish, bone chips, 2,660 bleached-blonde human hairs, fingernails and O type blood (the same type as Helle's)."
The reason why this disturbed me was because it happened about 20 minutes from where I grew up (also I'm pretty sure I've gone swimming in that lake before too).
Fun fact: this case was also the inspiration for the movie Fargo!
17. The story of Michael Malloy, a homeless Irish man who survived at least five attempts on his life by acquaintances attempting to commit insurance fraud. (Via FUCK_ASS_MCGRAFF)
The murder of Michael Malloy is crazy. they did so much shit to him (including making him drink anti-freeze and hitting him with a taxi going 45 mph), and the man just would not die.