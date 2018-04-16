Mysterious woman makes single greatest point about U.S. bombing Syria, becomes internet hero.

The internet is cheering for a woman named Amber Zirkelbach (of Wooster, Ohio, presumably), who, when asked by a publication how she felt about the U.S. bombing Syria, gave one of the best answers imaginable.
A woman named @Les_The_Great tweeted a screenshot of the newspaper, where Zirkelbach replies "I'm just thankful Syria didn't bomb us for poisoning the children of Flint or gassing natives at Standing Rock." Mic drop.
Whether you support the strike on Syria or not, she makes a good point. The tweet with Zirkelbach's picture and quote went completely viral, garnering over 76,000 retweets and over 212,000 quotes. And many on Twitter agreed with her.
Debates were also had in the comments.
The author doesn't understand the crucial difference between harming deliberately and harming accidentally. Or is she one of those freaks who thinks the lead pipes were installed decades ago in Flint just so that corroded water might someday pass thru them, poisoning ppl.— Mercy (@UrsulaRooth) April 15, 2018
You miss the point. Those lead pipes weren't deliberately installed to poison, but AFTER they were discovered to be poisoning our people, they have been allowed to linger in this condition with no remedy.— Mary Belle (@catpancake) April 15, 2018
It must involve replacing pipes for hundreds of thousands or millions of residents. That cannot happen in just a few months or years.— Mercy (@UrsulaRooth) April 15, 2018
How far have they come today then, give us an update for the new water network?— Jaap (@realseal) April 15, 2018
the cost to bomb Syria is 4 times the cost it takes to rebuild Flints water system... it has nothing to do with time.— rae🥀 (@ravenstarxx) April 15, 2018— rae🥀 (@ravenstarxx) April 15, 2018
can we also talk about this wall we’re wasting money on instead— 💛Amoni💛 (@Robins__love) April 15, 2018
of using that money toward the pipes in flint— 💛Amoni💛 (@Robins__love) April 15, 2018
People were also curious who this Amber Zirkelbach was.
However, Zirkelbach hadn't completely ghosted Twitter - she came back for a second to attribute the quote to the rightful speaker, her friend Matthew Parsons.
Even though Zirkelbach wasn't the one who originally came up with the statement, people were so excited that she shared the sentiment.
