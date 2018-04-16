Mysterious woman makes single greatest point about U.S. bombing Syria, becomes internet hero.

The internet is cheering for a woman named Amber Zirkelbach (of Wooster, Ohio, presumably), who, when asked by a publication how she felt about the U.S. bombing Syria, gave one of the best answers imaginable.

Amber had time. pic.twitter.com/pgiW01wYQs — The God of Women is Autonomy (@Les_The_Great) April 14, 2018

A woman named @Les_The_Great tweeted a screenshot of the newspaper, where Zirkelbach replies "I'm just thankful Syria didn't bomb us for poisoning the children of Flint or gassing natives at Standing Rock." Mic drop.

Whether you support the strike on Syria or not, she makes a good point. The tweet with Zirkelbach's picture and quote went completely viral, garnering over 76,000 retweets and over 212,000 quotes. And many on Twitter agreed with her.

Why would Syria attack atrocities America commits on it's own people? Oh.....wait. — Beetroot McKinley. 🌱🍑🍠 (@Nipsydoodle) April 14, 2018

Amber can stay. — Tyler Dinucci (@TylerDinucci) April 15, 2018