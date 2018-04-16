Mysterious woman makes single greatest point about U.S. bombing Syria, becomes internet hero.

Jessie Dean Altman
Apr 16, 2018@2:22 PM
The internet is cheering for a woman named Amber Zirkelbach (of Wooster, Ohio, presumably), who, when asked by a publication how she felt about the U.S. bombing Syria, gave one of the best answers imaginable.

A woman named @Les_The_Great tweeted a screenshot of the newspaper, where Zirkelbach replies "I'm just thankful Syria didn't bomb us for poisoning the children of Flint or gassing natives at Standing Rock." Mic drop.

Whether you support the strike on Syria or not, she makes a good point. The tweet with Zirkelbach's picture and quote went completely viral, garnering over 76,000 retweets and over 212,000 quotes. And many on Twitter agreed with her.

Debates were also had in the comments.

People were also curious who this Amber Zirkelbach was.

However, Zirkelbach hadn't completely ghosted Twitter - she came back for a second to attribute the quote to the rightful speaker, her friend Matthew Parsons.

Even though Zirkelbach wasn't the one who originally came up with the statement, people were so excited that she shared the sentiment.

So what do you think of the quote?

