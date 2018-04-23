Woman finally solves the mystery of where all the lost socks end up. People are shook.

You know the phenomenon: you do your laundry, which contains at least several pairs of socks, because you probably wear two at a time. But when you start to fold your clothes after taking them out of the dryer, lo and behold, a sock is missing. You check the washer, you check the dryer, but no dice. The sock has just up and vanished, gone forever, to wherever it is missing socks go. It has remained a mystery, until now.
A woman named Sarah Rose took to Twitter to share a picture of what actually happens to all those missing socks. Brace yourself: they really did get eaten by the dryer!
She tweeted, "soooo, I no longer feel like a crazy person for losing random socks..." and included a picture showing what must be dozens of socks trapped at the very bottom of the inside of the dryer.
Rose followed up with a tweet saying that it wasn't her machine (or her picture) but the dryer situation is real, and according to the person who originally posted the picture, they even found a credit card in there. Perhaps the dryer stole it in order to buy more socks online.
Since this is such a common problem, people on the internet related hard.
And someone else posted a quick gif showing how the socks actually get stolen by the machine (although some probably go willingly, after years of foot abuse).
Another person chimed in to bring up the duct at the back of home dryers, which tends to accumulate similar items and should be cleaned out regularly.
It's freeing to finally realize you're not imaging these sock disappearances.
We're onto you, dryers! Once news of this discovery spreads (which it's doing, considering the tweet has been liked almost 45,000 times and retweeted over 17,000), you're not going to be able to get away with your theft for much longer.