Woman finally solves the mystery of where all the lost socks end up. People are shook.

You know the phenomenon: you do your laundry, which contains at least several pairs of socks, because you probably wear two at a time. But when you start to fold your clothes after taking them out of the dryer, lo and behold, a sock is missing. You check the washer, you check the dryer, but no dice. The sock has just up and vanished, gone forever, to wherever it is missing socks go. It has remained a mystery, until now.

Giphy

A woman named Sarah Rose took to Twitter to share a picture of what actually happens to all those missing socks. Brace yourself: they really did get eaten by the dryer!

soooo, I no longer feel like a crazy person for losing random socks... pic.twitter.com/EElcrcKnfB — Sarah Rose (@1SarahRose) April 20, 2018

She tweeted, "soooo, I no longer feel like a crazy person for losing random socks..." and included a picture showing what must be dozens of socks trapped at the very bottom of the inside of the dryer.