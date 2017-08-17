Advertising

If you could talk to aliens, what would you tell them, in 60 characters or less? Apparently for lots of people on Twitter, it's some version of: "U UP?" (Are we surprised?)

We're approaching the 40th anniversary of Voyager 1—humanity's furthest trip into space so far—so NASA invited Twitter to share an "uplifting message" to be beamed into interstellar space, using the hashtag #MessageToVoyager, according to a press release. The last day to submit was Tuesday (sorry!!!!!).

When asked to speak for all of humankind, in 60 characters or less, Twitter rose to the occasion. Some people even spoke from the heart:

Give us time. We are a work in progress — sasha barrese (@randomsasha) August 15, 2017

Love is all you need. #MessageToVoyager — wendy (@WendyAMerrill) August 15, 2017

All of us are behind you, and ahead of you is everything. #MessageToVoyager — Kyle Hill (@Sci_Phile) August 15, 2017

You represent the best parts of us. Even on days we disappoint ourselves,you continue to ascend & remind us to aim higher. #MessageToVoyager https://t.co/4nt75i7d0O — Dr. Nahid Bhadelia (@BhadeliaMD) August 14, 2017

Some were silly:

Brover of lebanon is the king of planet earth. #MessagesToVoyager pic.twitter.com/YOH8jxqSbR — Joe Sabeh (@SabehJoe) August 15, 2017

#MessageToVoyager did you ever hear the tragedy of darth plagues the wise? — V A D E R (@NotAnakinAtAll) August 12, 2017

Hey dude, any chance I can get back that record you borrowed? #MessageToVoyager #gishwhes pic.twitter.com/w3fl0HnntQ — Andy Mac (@andymacsc) August 10, 2017

Others were just horny:

While some were horny and specific:

#MessageToVoyager looking for thicc alien gf, please abduct me and save me from this clown world pic.twitter.com/glXVkgfEmU — Slutty Lucas (IQ 1) (@SluttyGiko) August 15, 2017

Nasa, with input from the Voyager team, will choose one of these messages to beam into interstellar space on Sept. 5, 2017, 40 years after the first Voyager probe launched.

Our vote is for: "SEND NUDES." Runner-up: "Send Nudes."

