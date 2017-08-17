If you could talk to aliens, what would you tell them, in 60 characters or less? Apparently for lots of people on Twitter, it's some version of: "U UP?" (Are we surprised?)
We're approaching the 40th anniversary of Voyager 1—humanity's furthest trip into space so far—so NASA invited Twitter to share an "uplifting message" to be beamed into interstellar space, using the hashtag #MessageToVoyager, according to a press release. The last day to submit was Tuesday (sorry!!!!!).
When asked to speak for all of humankind, in 60 characters or less, Twitter rose to the occasion. Some people even spoke from the heart:
Some were silly:
Others were just horny:
While some were horny and specific:
Nasa, with input from the Voyager team, will choose one of these messages to beam into interstellar space on Sept. 5, 2017, 40 years after the first Voyager probe launched.
Our vote is for: "SEND NUDES." Runner-up: "Send Nudes."