Nicole Arbour responds to the hate she got for her 'women's edit' of Childish Gambino's 'This is America.'

Oh dear God, Nicole Arbour, no. That name might be familiar to you from her super controversial 2015 video "Dear Fat People." She's big into doing awful things for shock value, and she's done it again, this time by making what she calls a "Women's Edit" of Donald Glover/Childish Gambino's "This is America" video.
You can watch if you want but just be forewarned: It's pretty bad.
Most of the criticism of her version is that it's "white washing" the original.
Now Arbour responded to the criticism by writing a long letter which she posted to Twitter on May 15.
In the letter, she writes that the original video moved her, and that she created her version to bring to light women's experiences, including the shaming of mothers breast-feeding their babies, date rape drugging, and the proverbial glass ceiling, among others.
She also wrote that she thinks everyone should make their own version of the video, to show what life is like "from their side." But a lot of people disagreed.
The issues that women face are serious ones and they do deserve attention. But latching on to a song and video with specific African-American symbolism is definitely not the way to do it.