Nicole Arbour responds to the hate she got for her 'women's edit' of Childish Gambino's 'This is America.'

Oh dear God, Nicole Arbour, no. That name might be familiar to you from her super controversial 2015 video "Dear Fat People." She's big into doing awful things for shock value, and she's done it again, this time by making what she calls a "Women's Edit" of Donald Glover/Childish Gambino's "This is America" video.

You can watch if you want but just be forewarned: It's pretty bad.

Most of the criticism of her version is that it's "white washing" the original.

Yep. This is America alright. Black person creates then it’s appropriated. — TheAndiOshow (@andiosho) May 14, 2018

Now Arbour responded to the criticism by writing a long letter which she posted to Twitter on May 15.