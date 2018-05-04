20 times @ohnoshetwitnt was the funniest person on Twitter.

Twitter can be fun, but the experience is completely defined by the people you choose to follow. We here at Someecards want to make it easy for you to find hilarious people to brighten up your feed and give you that almost-spit-coffee-onto-your-keyboard laugh out loud moment you need to get you through the day.

Which brings us to one of our absolute favorite people on Twitter: @ohnoshetwitnt. As one of Twitter's MVP's, she's consistently hilarious and ridiculously prolific, easily one of the funniest people on the whole site. Sharp as a tack, her mind moves about a thousand miles per minute. She's the first to call mansplainers out on their "Actually"s, and she tweets a lot about politics, but you don't have to be following closely to get her jokes. She's also the ultimate fangirl, tweeting often about superheroes, Disney princesses, and Game of Thrones. Something for everyone, really!

Here's a selection of her funniest tweets, showcasing her skills as a master tweeter.

1.

Oh. My. God. Becky, look at her but don't judge her based on her appearance. Women should support each other, not tear each other down. — OhNoSheTwitnt (@OhNoSheTwitnt) May 22, 2015

2.

Me: (squeezing into a gown) I'm so sick of the fashion industry. Who do you even make these clothes for? Children?

Disney Store clerk: Yes. — OhNoSheTwitnt (@OhNoSheTwitnt) November 21, 2015

3.

[Batman at McDonald's]

What's your chicken sandwich called?

-A McChicken

And the rib?

-A McRib

[pulls out his batwallet] I like your style. — OhNoSheTwitnt (@OhNoSheTwitnt) May 1, 2015

4.