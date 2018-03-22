13 only children reveal the things that people with siblings will never understand.

As a person with a sibling, I'll never know what it feels like to be an only child (no matter how much I may have tried). On Reddit, children who grew up without siblings shared the things that people with brothers and sisters will just never understand. Like how difficult it is to play one-person Battleship and how the weight of their parents' dreams and expectations fall squarely on the only child's shoulders. Then again, only children missed out on all the fun of the "Why Are You Hitting Yourself?" game.

Siblings, read on to find out what it's like to grow up as an only child. Only children, read on because you'll definitely relate.

That if we marry another only child, our children will have 0 cousins, aunts, or uncles.

I am great at socializing with adults...not so much my peers

