Optical illusions are fun. They give you something to focus on to distract you from whatever else is going on in your life/world/the news. And right now, we need that now more than ever (srsly, someone pls help? Justin Trudeau? Obama?).

So, thank you to Twitter user Martin Taylor for introducing us to this mental nightmare from Atlanta-based magician Victoria Skye:

As the tweet explains, these lines really, really look like they're slanted. BUT THEY'RE NOT. How could our eyes lie to our minds like this???? I feel betrayed.

Not everyone is convinced though. Like this guy, who was 10000% certain the lines are slanted at an angle:

They ARE at an angle rather than strictly horizontal - you can hold a straightedge under to see. The bend/wobble is the illusion. — Jonathan Tisdall (@mandoran) August 7, 2017

Nope, sorry dude. Martin checked:

Nope – they're absolutely horizontal. I checked in Illustrator. — Martin S Taylor (@martinstaylor) August 7, 2017

And everyone else checked, too. Some even brought receipts:

I checked; they are perfectly horizontal. Here's the same image with some boxes to help pic.twitter.com/tr1gqk3Har — Angry Trans™ (@kaurwn) August 8, 2017

Added guiderules in PS pic.twitter.com/CsWjP4vd7T — Ben Hyrman (@hyrmn) August 7, 2017

They are completely straight & horizontal.If you look at it while it's flat and from one end at eye level, you can see they are parallel. 😄 — Victoria Skye (@victoria1skye) August 8, 2017

I think the entire universe has checked this now. — Jonathan Tisdall (@mandoran) August 8, 2017

This guy claims if you squint, the illusion goes away:

Squint and the illusion is no more — Michael (@PrinceJasper) August 7, 2017

But it's not working for everyone.

Squint harder! I had to squint until the smaller details disappeared — brendan rooney (@brenrooney) August 7, 2017

We can't blame our friend Jonathan for being so, so wrong. It really is a mindfuck.

