Optical illusions are fun. They give you something to focus on to distract you from whatever else is going on in your life/world/the news. And right now, we need that now more than ever (srsly, someone pls help? Justin Trudeau? Obama?).
So, thank you to Twitter user Martin Taylor for introducing us to this mental nightmare from Atlanta-based magician Victoria Skye:
As the tweet explains, these lines really, really look like they're slanted. BUT THEY'RE NOT. How could our eyes lie to our minds like this???? I feel betrayed.
Not everyone is convinced though. Like this guy, who was 10000% certain the lines are slanted at an angle:
Nope, sorry dude. Martin checked:
And everyone else checked, too. Some even brought receipts:
This guy claims if you squint, the illusion goes away:
But it's not working for everyone.
We can't blame our friend Jonathan for being so, so wrong. It really is a mindfuck.