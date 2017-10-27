People share the little lies that spun out of control and took over their lives.

As the poet Sir Walter Scott once wrote, "Oh, what a tangled web we weave/
When first we practise to deceive!" These stories from Reddit (well, most of them) are pretty good examples of that, except in the occasions where the lies turned out fine. Okay, so maybe these stories aren't the best examples—but they're still great fun to read. And they're a good reminder of just how complicated things can get, all stemming from one little lie. So don't lie, except if you want or need something. Eh, never mind, go ahead and lie, life's short, live a little.
1. Axinyew became a pop star!
When I was 14 years old I played with a group of other kids on stage during the 2008 Hawaii International Ukulele Festival. Jack Johnson was performing and we were behind him strumming along. Hundreds of us. This story has turned so thoroughly into-I played on stage side by side with him just the two of us- that I can't correct people anymore and just shamefully accept the oohs and ahhs when it gets retold.
2. MantisToboggan14 got a great idea that probably only pissed off God.
In HS, I pretended to be Jewish to get out of gym class (they did this insanity training three times per week). Basically I told the clueless instructor I was an orthodox Jew and that on Fridays and Mondays I could not do hard physical work. He believed me and I never did anything for two years. Just watched.
Edit: When my younger brother got to HS, I told him what I did and he continued the family tradition.
3. For SometimesIuseReddit, it wasn't so much a lie as an omission of truth.
somebody thought I was jewish and I didn't want to correct them because I hate confrontation. So now everyone in the school thinks im Jewish and my homeroom got me a Passover card signed by everyone my brain told me it was time to stop but I didn't want to ruin the thought of the gesture.
4. Mselaneous' story could so easily happen to any polite person. Except maybe the end.
My freshman year of college I was walking around campus when a very friendly looking girl waved at me. I'm awkward, so of course I waved back. The next week, the same thing.
This began the weirdest saga of my life.
For the next two years, we greeted each other as old friends every time we came across the other. She knew my name (somehow?), I never could figure hers out and it was WAY too late to ask. I just pretended I knew who she was and why she knew me.
Finally, I joined the honors program and entered my classes for my thesis. Who should be in this class but mystery girl! I was horrified. I wouldn't be able to pass it off anymore.
First day of class we are all sitting there chatting and she greets me by name, again. I had finally learned her name from attendance, thank God. Someone asks, finally, "oh, so do you two know each other? Where'd you meet?"
Silence.
I stare at her. She stares at me. Finally she breaks down wailing. "I don't know! I don't know, okay, we've just been waving at each other for two years and it was too late to ask!"
Shes standing in my wedding next spring as one of my bridesmaids and very best friends.
5. ThePolishFish is now a proud pet owner.
I told my parents i bought a duck when I was 20 to tease them. I found a picture online of one and sent it to them. Sadly, they believed me. They got overly excited about their "grand-duck" and told my whole family. I ended up buying a duck...
6. ThePlanckNumber was just trying to impress his girlfriend's parents.
I was dating a girl and I met her parents. I was a freshman in college seeking my physics degree, when I met her dad he asked me why in the world I would go into physics when it is a difficult field to get work in. Thinking on the spot I said “yeah I’ve thought about that too and I’ve decided to switch to mechanical engineering”. Welp I’ll be getting my mech engineering degree this may
7. For Jade_Pornsurge, the whole world became Kevin.
This is one that doesn't bother me. I had a coworker with memory issues or dementia and he called me Kevin once in awhile, not my name obviously. It made me laugh and one of my coworkers started calling me Kevin and telling new employees that's my name. This was 3 years ago and it is still going.
at the same time I told my son who thought it was hilarious, and somehow it morphed into me calling him Kevin, and my cat too. So I would yell downstairs, "Kevin, is Kevin down there?". My son told his best friend, and they started calling each other Kevin. Now when I see my son's friend I call him Kevin. for this story to come full circle, my son and said friend came to my office and I introduced them as my son Kevin and his friend Kevin.
also my sister now calls my son Kevin.
edit: Since this has a little traction I will add more. The coworker who calls me Kevin calls my son Kev-dog and we call my son Kevie when he starts acting like a tool, to make it sound like we are talking to a 9 year old (he's 16).
edit2: haha, I keep remembering more. when we go out to a restaurant or starbucks or whatever, I use Kevin as the name, and it makes us all laugh.
edit3: OMG I have more. I forgot about this post for a while, and I went to my kindle to see if something downloaded. yes, the kindle is named Kevin on Amazon.
jesus, its coming all back to me, I think I have a problem, My wifi, of course.
8. This tale from habitual_wanderer is an unusual one for sure.
I have one. A good friend of mine did not have an umbrella on a very rainy day. One of her coworkers offered her a lift home. One lift home turned into two, then three, until he was shuttling her to and from work everyday for months. This coworker is also a very good baker, he would make these lovely cakes and pastries and offer them to her which she politely took, every day. Then one afternoon, on her way home, he stops and picks up his parents. He happily introduces her as his girlfriend. She was shocked by this title to say the least.They proceeded to invite her to a family gathering over the long weekend to meet EVERYONE. His parents were so nice, she accepted because she didn't have to heart to embarrass the guy on front of his parents. She went to the gathering, met with other family members and he kept introducing her as his girlfriend. She never worked up the nerve to correct or stop him. Long story short they are now married.
Edit: I did not expect this type of response for this story! I will address some of your questions. Yes, this is a very real story. The man is incredibly socially awkward. He liked his coworker for a long time, so driving her home and baking cakes was his way of "working up the nerve" to talk to a pretty girl. She always thought he was sweet and kind but since he was never forward with his feelings, she only saw him as a friend. I am outside of the U.S. so there is a culture difference for some readers. However, this is still a bizarre courtship story in my country. After the family gathering, they sat down and had a long talk about their feelings and expectations and he finally asked her out on a proper date. They went on to date for 2 years and have been happily married for the past 5 years. Some of you called it a romance between two socially awkward people, good observations.
9. As Realitygenrator can tell you, sometimes lying pays off.
I was looking for a job and I didn't want to be a fast food manager anymore so I fluffed out my resume with computer skills I didn't have. I was contacted by a recruiter who asked me some questions to gauge my abilities and I straight googled the answers as he was asking them. When I went to the interview, the boss had all of these circuit boards sitting all over his desk. I recognized them as Raspberry pis from Reddit. So I asked what he was using them for. The rest of the interview was just this guy bragging about all of these projects he had going on. He might as well have been speaking Greek. I just feigned interest and said wow a lot. I'm hired. Who knows how this shit happened but I have literally googled every problem I have been given. Day 543, they still think I know what I'm doing.I'm making 1.5 times what I was making as a manager. I have a GED for christsakes.
10. Giro_di_dante is now an honorary member of a different country.
In Vegas for a bachelor party. I was 21 or 22 at the time. Got wasted. Made a bet with a friend while we were out at the club: "If you're wrong, you have to pretend to be British the rest of the night."
I lost. I was British.
Met a girl, who started talking to me because she overheard me saying some bullshit to my friends in a British accent. She thought that I was British. I went with it.
I slept with said girl. Had to wake up hungover the next morning and continue to be British. She said that we should hang out again that night. Sure. Meet said girl, and she's brought all of her friends - who all think that I'm British. So I'm British again, but around more people. My friends are dying every time I talk. One tried to be Australian around the girl's friends, but was called out for being a fraud.
My fraudulence continued to go unnoticed. Had to answer all kinds of questions about my life and childhood. I had never been to the U.K. Fortunately, I was an English lit major, and also watched a 3 or 4 British movies. Mostly Monty Python. Thus, I was more or less an expert on all things British.
I got tired of doing the accent. So I started saying deliberately incorrect things about England to see if someone would call me out (more fun than randomly admitting it). Turns out that 21 year old American women are too dumb to know a fucking thing about England, so they were incapable of pointing out my bullshit.
I like to think that, to this day, 12 years later, there are girls out there who think that the British invented tea and only drink it on Wednesdays, that Cromwell was a benevolent leader who gave out free pheasant to the impoverished Irish, that James Bond was written by an Indian guy, and that the only reason that Brits are known to dress nicely is because it's illegal to not wear a tie on weekdays.
The accent took over my mind so completely that, when a guy in line at that restroom said something to me (in a very clearly English accent), I instinctively responded in an English accent. He got excited. I realized what I had done, but just went with it. He introduced me to his friends (mates). They mentioned that they couldn't pinpoint where I was from. I told them my mom was American and I lived half my life in Maine (bullshit), and that's why I have a strange accent. They went with it.
Brought the Brits back to our group. So now I had British homies. My friends couldn't believe it. I've entered British Level 5,000. So many level ups in so short a time.
Fucked that girl again. Even talked dirty to her. Didn't know how to talk dirty Britishly. I said "I've come" instead of "I'm coming." Thought that the present perfect made dirty talk sound more British than the standard present continuous. I laughed at my own bullshit. The British are coming, indeed.
I admitted to her the next day that I wasn't British. She didn't believe me, and refused to accept that I was American. So fuck it, I was British for another half a day.
Thanks Maggie, for the good time, and for believing in me. That's when I realized that I really could be anything that I wanted to be.
11. Empireofhorns tried to get out of choosing colors and now has to lie for the rest of his life.
My then-girlfriend wanted me to play this game that involved, among other things, some color matching. I did not want to play this game, so I stared at the different shades of blue in confusion and asked her wtf I was supposed to do because they were all the same color.
My now-wife was so delighted by this discovery because it explained so much (it doesn't, I just like really awful color palletes) and I meant to come clean to her right there because I knew it would spiral out of control but instead here I am 3 years later trying to keep track of which colors I "have a hard time with" and married to a wonderful woman who wants to get me those color correcting glasses and I can never, ever tell her the truth.
Edit: I just want everyone who is replying to this to know that every time I get the notification message my heart stops and I go through your posting history to make sure you're not my wife.
12. Pieecake lied him/herself into becoming a great student.
I was really desperate for an A on my final project for Chinese so I asked my mom(who's a native speaker) for help. Well it worked, the teacher was impressed and I got the grade I wanted... but next year I had the same teacher and she had really high expectations. I end up studying for hours every day while asking my mom to help with my homework for months. Eventually my Chinese got to a point where my mom would look at it and almost always confirm that it was correct(and not grammatically awkward).
So yeah. Learned a language to cover up cheating on a single project the year prior.
13. When a Lie is Actually a Good Thing: The Kolpy99 Story.
Told a small lie to a girl I was texting that I love running, dunno how it sold because I was fat. Started running the second after I sent that. 5 years later I went from 298 to 180.
Not bad.
14. BestRapperDylan changed the course of his life in the blink of an eye.
I'm from a small town and was super worried/anxious about how college would go. After move-in day, everyone on our floor had to go around saying our major/ what we wanted to do occupation wise. I was 4th to go.
The first three people say, 'doctor', 'lawyer', 'surgeon' . I'm convinced at this point that everyone in college was way smarter than me and had their shit together. You're on reddit, you get it.
Anyway, I blank, blurt out economics as my major, then say 'Professor' because it was the best thing I thought you could do w/ that.
So now I'm in my 2nd year of PhD program because I just never found a good reason to change from my RA meeting as a freshman.
EDIT: Yes, I found out later that like 80% of the incoming bio majors were "pre-med" because it's all talk. If you are 18, don't make the mistake I did. You should be worried about doing well in college... but the freshmen who look like they are way ahead of you are either, A) lying because they're scared too B) airheads who don't think picking majors are worth worrying about.
15. Hairymastodon found his own personal
Hairy Fairy Godmother.
I was homeless, sleeping under a bridge in charlotte near the music factory. I needed a job so I dressed as best I could, which wasn't very well, walked into a bar on 7th and lied about my work experience. They gave me the job , I started working that day. They paid me cash after every shift. I worked there for three years, became the manager, and now I love cooking. Never cooked a day in my life up till that point.
A lady, in her 50s,who was acting as the kitchen manager trained me. She knew I lied, but she also knew I was in trouble. I couldn't even cut a tomato. She saved my life. She didn't tell anyone and kept training me even though sometimes I'd piss her off but I always tried to do better. I got an apartment a month into the job using another cook to call the apartment and let them know how much I get paid cause they wanted that for some reason. I was getting paid $11 under the table so nothing was on record which is why he had to call.
I worked as a line cook immediately. It was overwhelming. I'm not from the city and the work was fast paced. I would study on my time off by watching youtube and cooking at home.
16. Outrageous_Claims wanted to fit in. Can you blame him?
I moved to a new city when I was in 6th grade and on the same day I started two other boys started and they both knew how to skateboard, so I lied and said I did to. Then for months I lied about being able to skateboard to them and other kids at the school, and I never came clean because I didn't want anyone to call me a poser. So I bought skater boy clothes, and a skateboard and learned how to skateboard because I lied about knowing how to skateboard. Still skating since then. I'm 27 now.
17. Good thing for Steve0512 a fire never broke out at Panera.
I became friends with one of the managers at Panera. One day as I was giving a cashier my order, he told her to give me the same discount as they give to firemen, police and paramedics, i think. He just chose this discount as it was an easy button to push on the register. Well this cashier really thought I was a fireman. I'm not. So for the next two years this cashier gave me the discount. Even if she wasn't serving me, she would go out of her way to tell the cashier that was helping me, "He's a fireman, give him the discount". It snowballed into such an awkward situation that I didn't know how to get out of it. Luckily that cashier eventually transferred to another store and I now happily pay full price.
18. Onefortysevenone was "too British" to correct someone. Oh, those Brits and their manners.
An electrician came and priced up a job at our rental property.
He greeted me with “Hi Ian! I’ve come to price some work up” I replied “yep, that’s me”.
My name is not Ian, it’s not even close to Ian. I was too British to correct him with his error, so I just went along with it, its not the worst lie I’ve ever come out with.
In my head I’m thinking, at worst the guy is just going to call me Ian again when he leaves.
He was in my flat for a good 20 minutes, calling me Ian during conversations we had. Not once did I correct him, just stayed in character as Ian.
Weeks went by and he eventually came back to do the work at the flat. My mrs and me had the day off, I had forgotten about the whole Ian thing until that day, so I explained to her that if she talked to me that day to call me Ian. It’s just easier.
19. Loungeboy79's mother accidentally set him on the path to his career. UNLESS THAT WAS HER PLAN ALL ALONG.
My mother was a super control freak, so one of the ways I would avoid home was after school extracurriculars. I got the date wrong on a math team meeting, so I lied to my mom about it while actually attending the debate team intro meeting. I probably didn't need to lie, but it was always safer to not disrupt her precious schedule. Eventually, debate became a regular activity for me to avoid home.
In 3 years, I was a state semifinalist and in college, I coached the high school national champions and turned that into a free ride for a masters degree.
20. Honestly, this is really the only way it could go for the_planes_walker.
When I was little, my grandma would make me these horrible frozen chicken tenders filled with cheese. They were just god-awful. Because I am a good grandson, I told her that I loved them. From then on, every time that I visited her, she would cook me those abominations. Even when I was in graduate school, I would go visit her and for one meal, I would have to slide those gross things down my gullet.
Every time I would say, "Thanks! I love them!" The things we do for love...
21. PhotoreceptiveFlyer is a great brother.
People picked on my brother in high school for getting jumped by some wannabe “blood” thugs in the bathroom. Popular thugs, if you can believe it. It was relentless. His confidence and any friendships were crushed, cause, you know, people can’t be seen with the loser.
One day I was confronted by said thugs, basically talking shit about my brother, and in my infinite wisdom, I said I could box so they better back off. Something to that affect. Looking back, I cringe, but you do what you have to.
Needless to say, they did not back off. Somehow, I landed a punch on one of the kids that dislocated his jaw. Like, flapping around like a mouth piece hanging from a football helmet.
I became the kid who could “box” but never wanted to fight, which I guess gave me credibility. I don’t really know. Everyone and their hyena came to me asking where they could learn said boxing skills, how I’d learned by 16, all that crap. I’d wanted to just come out and say I had been lucky, but I didn’t want anyone to give my brother shit again. So the lie stayed.
Luckily, no one ever picked on my brother afterwards, and I did eventually learn some boxing fundamentals, but most because I felt like I was living a lie. Which I was. As a man, I have not had to keep up the facade.
EDIT: this really blew up. I don’t post or get on reddit too much, and I never expected this to get as big as it did. Thanks to everyone who had kind things to say.
A lot of people are saying that my parents were faulty in punishing me, and I understand where you are coming from. But, they were good parents to me growing up and I never held it against them. They never had a bad opinion of me for doing it, I think they mostly punished me so that I wouldn’t strut around school acting like Joe Cool. They eventually found out why I did it, and the lie I held throughout highschool, and they were proud of me for doing what I did.