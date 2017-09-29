Advertising

Oh no, humanity, you've done it again. You've used our limited resources to invent something that was already invented. Last month, it was the company that wanted to replace neighborhood bodegas with innovative boxes that dispense items for cash—A.K.A. VENDING MACHINES.

And now, there's the "pause pod." It's a brand new invention that no one has ever thought of before: a pod, that you can go inside, that separates you from the outside world by a thin layer of fabric. And you can NAP INSIDE IT.

Described as a "pop-up space for relaxation," a Kickstarter page for the groundbreaking invention reads: "You deserve a Pause. At home, on-the-go, at work. Recharge with Night on demand. Meditate, power nap, read, home cinema and much more." All this, for only $200???????? WOW!

Advertising

Check out this video for more info. on the PAUSE POD:

Hey, wait a minute, isn't that......a tent? A tent with a LEG BAGS, sure. But still, a tent nonetheless.

INBOX: "The World's first Private Pop-up Space for Relaxation" (it's a pop-up tent with a bag for your legs) pic.twitter.com/EHmPpb8DS6 — James Cook (@JamesLiamCook) April 19, 2017

Twitter can't stop pointing out this hilariously obvious fact.

Advertising

Me: It’s a freaking tent.

Venture capital: Here’s a billion dollars. https://t.co/ZhEHwbb0C0 — Seth Masket (@smotus) September 29, 2017

And now everyone is roasting these "inventors" for inventing... the tent.

So excited to use this when I'm out camping. Been looking for something to keep me covered. https://t.co/OTZP2oMWno — Dave Jorgenson (@davejorgenson) September 29, 2017

Advertising

To everyone saying this is a tent: tents are outside so this obviously can't be one, duh. https://t.co/7Tag09hOTt — Oliver Sachgau (@sachgau) September 29, 2017

1. This is called a tent.



2. Dude at 0:53 has a damn bed right behind him.



3. No. https://t.co/ebwHPS3tAD — Scott McLaughlin (@smclaughlin9) September 29, 2017

Who needs a pause pod when you can witness a dragging this good?

I’m renaming my apartment a Long Pause Pod https://t.co/Y8I6cRGFMj — Mike Murphy (@mcwm) September 29, 2017

They done gentrified being an introvert. https://t.co/vmIjBDgIVu — Rob Sherrell (@RobJustJokin) September 27, 2017

Advertising

Finally, a place where I can use my Juicero at workhttps://t.co/bcgItDxzAJ — Alex Burns (@alexburnsNYT) September 29, 2017

Yeah I’ve always thought the most professional thing you can do is set up a tent in the middle of the office and take a nap 🙄 https://t.co/ueggZRNPa4 — Ruth Dawson (@ruth_dawson) September 29, 2017

"Want your coworkers to hate you even more? Check out this branded tent" https://t.co/yKU7xhMccf — Sarah Solomon (@sarahsolfails) September 29, 2017

Advertising

Yeah I’ve always thought the most professional thing you can do is set up a tent in the middle of the office and take a nap 🙄 https://t.co/ueggZRNPa4 — Ruth Dawson (@ruth_dawson) September 29, 2017

And it's not a proper Twitter dragging if it doesn't mention millennials at least once (this is all our fault, people born between 1977 and 1995!!!!).

The target market for this is people who unironically use the word "adulting". https://t.co/RUao0BwORu — Cam Edwards (@CamEdwards) September 29, 2017

More good points:

Silicon Valley is gonna lose its mind when it discovers cup holders https://t.co/FcG7PZCwUp — Alan Yuhas (@AlanYuhas) September 29, 2017

Advertising

We deserve everything that is happening right now. https://t.co/F0ULWwN5Fy — jay svoboda (@jaysvoboda) September 29, 2017

And finally, I hate to be the one to tell you but the pause pod has already raised more than $137,000 on IndieGogo. Ironically, I need a pause pod to digest this news.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.