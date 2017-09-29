Oh no, humanity, you've done it again. You've used our limited resources to invent something that was already invented. Last month, it was the company that wanted to replace neighborhood bodegas with innovative boxes that dispense items for cash—A.K.A. VENDING MACHINES.
And now, there's the "pause pod." It's a brand new invention that no one has ever thought of before: a pod, that you can go inside, that separates you from the outside world by a thin layer of fabric. And you can NAP INSIDE IT.
Described as a "pop-up space for relaxation," a Kickstarter page for the groundbreaking invention reads: "You deserve a Pause. At home, on-the-go, at work. Recharge with Night on demand. Meditate, power nap, read, home cinema and much more." All this, for only $200???????? WOW!
Check out this video for more info. on the PAUSE POD:
Hey, wait a minute, isn't that......a tent? A tent with a LEG BAGS, sure. But still, a tent nonetheless.
Twitter can't stop pointing out this hilariously obvious fact.
And now everyone is roasting these "inventors" for inventing... the tent.
Who needs a pause pod when you can witness a dragging this good?
And it's not a proper Twitter dragging if it doesn't mention millennials at least once (this is all our fault, people born between 1977 and 1995!!!!).
More good points:
And finally, I hate to be the one to tell you but the pause pod has already raised more than $137,000 on IndieGogo. Ironically, I need a pause pod to digest this news.