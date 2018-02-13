There are giant penis statues at Olympic Village and Twitter has erected a new meme.

There are three giant penis statues outside Olympic Village. "Penis statues" is an understatement. These are statues of giant penises with human bodies that also have their own penises. Got it? Penises-with-penises statues. To help you visualize:

these faceless penis men are outside the olympic media center pic.twitter.com/E7SzGVYb3o — Joon Lee (@iamjoonlee) February 8, 2018

The installment is called "Bullet Man," was installed in Pyeongchang in 2009, and is reportedly meant to symbolize "the human desire for a cool body, wealth, honor with a concrete image."

But what it's come to symbolize is: a new meme. People are putting their talents to good use.

Some are embodying the statues themselves:

"Penis head man" has even been made into latte art.