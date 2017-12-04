Twitter baffled by a gif that 1 out of 2 people say they can hear.

There's a gif currently circulating the internet (created by Twitter user @IamHappyToast) because people swear they can hear it. But this is totally one hundred percent silent, so there's no way anyone should be hearing anything on this gif. And yet, lots of people claim they hear a "thud." Check it out for yourself.

Does anyone in visual perception know why you can hear this gif? pic.twitter.com/mcT22Lzfkp — Lisa DeBruine 🏳️‍🌈 (@lisadebruine) December 2, 2017

Did you hear anything? I didn't, but since so many people are claiming to, it bears some investigation. How is this happening?