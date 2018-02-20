12 ex-employees share the jobs so disastrous they quit on the first day.

People dream of quitting jobs they hate, but rarely do they hate the jobs so much they never make it back for a second day. However, these Reddit users shared the stories of the jobs that were so terrible they didn't last past the first day. Sure, many people don't even have the option of quitting, but sometimes when people are young and just starting out, they still have the choice of just up and walking out. And, man, imagine how bad a job would have to be for you to quit on the very first day.
1. Ob1page didn't stick around long enough to find out if it was the same two guys every week.
When I was 16 I had an interview at a local pizza place in a not so good part of town. I was hired and as I was walking out 2 guys came in and robbed the place. The manager gave them the money in the register and they ran out. I looked at him and he said "You get used to it". I never went back.
2. Feralmedic was not about to work Super Bowl Sunday alone. Uh-uh.
Many years ago I worked at a popular sports bar as a line cook. First day they had me train with a guy who didn’t speak English for 2 hours. Not a huge deal. Mostly you observe people in a kitchen and that’s how you learn. Owner came back and said she was scheduling me to be alone the next day.... which was super bowl Sunday.
Noped out of there so fast. Left right then and there.
3. Twenty minutes was all legendofbaggervance could handle.
Cold calling people about injury claims. "Have you been injured in the past 3 years?" That kind of thing.
The thing that really irked me was that all of the people I called in those 20 minutes were polite, said they're not interested, and they were just sitting down for dinner.
I realised it was a horrible job and I was in no way cut out for it. I left after 20 minutes and just walked out the door without a word.
4. We wouldn't have lasted a day at Zielko's job either (*cringing forever*)
Worked in a bakery, it was my first day so I get there in the morning to meet everyone. Then they have me grease up baking trays for the others to fill... I lift up the first tray and like 10-15 cockroaches just scatter everywhere from under the tray. I tell the guy showing me the work that there were cockroaches and he just shrugged... This was all in the backstore, customers were about 10 feet away.
So i tell the guy that I'm not feeling too well after about an hour of doing that and i head to the bathroom.
When I came out I told him I couldn't do that job and he told me to get a real job then, so I left and got myself a proper job.
Tldr: cockroaches
5. UnicornQueenFaye's manager sounds like a ridiculously unreasonable person.
Mine had to be when I was 18 and working at Blockbuster. I was helping the manager during the before open shift getting new items stocked on the shelves that came in that morning. My mom called me and told me that my dad was having a heart attack and she was panicking while waiting for the ambulance. Why did she call me at work to tell me this? The Blockbuster I worked at was in a strip mall type area behind my cul-de-sac, my house and the Blockbuster was separated by a small alley and a 3 min walk. I told my manager what was happening and asked if I could leave to help my mom while they waited for the ambulance. She said no. I just stood there looking at her thinking she couldn’t be serious I would be gone for all of 10 mins and back helping her if needed. She stressed how important it was to get the things done that needed to be done and I could only leave if I called around to the other workers and found someone to come in and cover for me while I was gone. I took off my name tag slammed it on the counter and walked out. I never went back for any reason. For any who might wonder; my dad came out fine was in the hospital for a few days.
6. Ah, byrneeoinm's situation is classic Clients From Hell.
"I won't pay you to design that logo, but when my friends ask who did it I'll tell them and you'll get more work that way."
Nope.
7. Yourmomknowswhatsup knew the job would really suck. Get it? Suck?
I left halfway through the orientation when I found out it was a job selling those expensive vacuum cleaners door to door.
8. Factualkoala666 wasn't about to put up with that level of petty bullshit.
I worked in Claire’s for one day. At the end of the shift she asked me to put a bucket load of tiny earring packages back on the walls. A few hours later I finish and apparently misplaced a few of them so she threw all of them to the floor and said to do it again. NOPE
9. Jauxerous decided he valued his life more than the job.
Was told to work inside an industrial metal shredder that didn’t have a safety lockout. Hell to the fuck nope.
10. DLS3141 found the liquor store life not too appealing. Can't blame him.
It was a liquor store in a not so good part of town. Part of the orientation included advice on keeping the pervs away from the dirty magazines. "If you don't, you'll find them jacking off back here." and how to use the shotgun by the register when (not IF) the store gets robbed. "It's better if they're not around to tell their side of the story."
Nope.
EDIT It was a summer job when I was home from college. It paid min wage ($4.25/hr I think). The rack where the porn mags were was visible from the counter, but the pervs would walk by the rack, grab one and head for the back corner where they'd do their deed. I did NOT fire the shotgun as a part of the training, but I was and still am, familiar with firearms.
11. Batubatu was also not a fan of working in a liquor store.
The only job I ever noped out of was also at a liquor store in Montana during college. The first time I sold a woman liquor which she paid for with her remaining coins and then walked out to her car with her kids in it was all it took. I worked one shift.
12. PLDJules was left alone in a store full of angry customers trying to purchase stuff. Yikes.
Second day at Rue 21 and the managers plus other coworkers all went out to lunch together and left me alone in the store. I wasn't able to ring up people yet and the store was packed. I just walked out.